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Obsessions + Recs: June | Summer Trend Forecast
Guests: Emily Kirkpatrick & Jessica DeFino of Mess World
Jun 26
21
1
3
Buying Things: June 2026
What I got and used this month.
Jun 26
4
1
Madonna: The Music, The Fashion, The Lore
Being a Madonna head is a niche I have been well-versed in since I came into consciousness.
Jun 12
6
2
1
May 2026
Ask ESK: Morning Routine, Working for Rachel Zoe & Travel Recs
+ a glowy skincare mini-haul, swimsuit curiosity, cozy bed essentials, and a beauty-tech trend that blew my mind
May 29
4
5
1
Obsessions + Recs: May
Poker nights. Matcha. Skin Boosters. Bricking. And DMing Lena Dunham about acne in 2017.
May 15
6
2
1
I proclaim this the summer of creativity
Creativity is trending, babe.
May 8
5
4
The Comeback Episode
Valerie Cherish came back, Madonna came back, and Too Niche? is so back
May 1
13
4
1
April 2026
A List of 25 Artist Dates to Keep on Hand
Community-sourced ideas to spark your next solo creative adventure
Published on Club Artist's Way
•
Apr 22
The Sephora Repurchase Edit
A tight list of what I’m using right now and would repurchase—just in time for ye olde Sephora sale.
Apr 10
13
7
February 2026
A Comprehensive Guide to What to Order at Goop Kitchen
Ok no judgment zone: my dark truth is that I order from Goop Kitchen about 2x a week.
Feb 27
8
2
2
A Note on Club Artist’s Way
In 2022 I started leading small groups through the book, The Artist’s Way.
Feb 13
5
1
5
Obsessions & Recs: February
Welcome to my February Obsessions & Recs.
Feb 3
9
1
© 2026 Elizabeth Kott
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