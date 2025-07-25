On first glance this is a really random grouping, but I managed to fit this round of recs into 3 crucial categories: beverages, fashion and (non-makeup) beauty. I’m deep in summer mode so rather than writing out why I like each thing I’ve included an audio component above where I run through each item and add some color as to why it made the cut.

BODYBIO | E-Lyte Electrolyte Supplement (USE CODE NICH15 for 15% OFF)

Cranberry Isles | Premium Ceremonial Uji Matcha

APLÓS | Variety Pack

Four Sigmatic | Lion's Mane Elixir

Urban Moonshine | Original Bitters Spray

MIKUNA | Vegan Protein Powder

LESET | Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee

FREJA | Hudson Bag

DONNI. | The Pointelle Simple Crop Pant

LEFT ON FRIDAY | Retreat Suit

ÉTICA DENIM | Atlanta Mid Rise Flare

Solar Eclipse | Hand-painted Puppies Bag Charm

DR. DIAMOND'S METACINE | InstaFacial Duo

OSEA | Ocean Wave Cleanser (USE CODE NICHE for 10% OFF)

MAISON D'ETTO | Karat Eg

LOLAVIE | Glossing Detangler

FUR | Fur Trim System (USE CODE NICHE15 FOR 15% OFF)

Oak Essentials | Dew Body Oil

OREBELLA | Salted Muse Travel Parfum

Milktouch | Gold PDRN Daily Mask



From the Pod

Book Club: The Ambition Trap with Amina AlTai

Kicking off Too Niche?’s unofficial book club with a banger: I had the best conversation with executive coach and author Amina AlTai about her new book The Ambition Trap—which I devoured.

We got into all of it: ambition penalties, post-girlboss burnout, coaching canceled founders (!!), and what it really looks like to shift from painful ambition into something more purposeful. We also talk about the “zone of genius” vs. the “zone of eh”, resentment lines, and why negotiating is actually a form of community care.

Listen here

P.S. I’m gathering questions for an upcoming AMA episode of Too Niche?. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to ask, product recommendations, creative advice, trend talk—I’d love to hear it. Drop a question below or send a DM.

*Thank you so much for reading/listening—truly, it means a lot that you’re here. If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked this post.

Some products mentioned include affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you choose to purchase through them. Your support helps keep the lights on in Too Niche? Land—and I’m so grateful!



