Image courtesy of Business Insider

I write to you from my kitchen table (very Goop 1.0), as I present to you a Too Niche holiday custom: The Goop Gift Guide Haul (listen to the previous hauls here and here). Joining me for the third installment of this seasonal staple, is none other than my former co-host and expert hauler, Lara Marie Schoenhals.

Personally, I’m not part of Goop Nation, but I have always had a deep respect for the brand while still approaching our gift guide hauls with a critical eye. Perhaps it is the recent layoffs, but Lara put it best when she proclaimed that this year’s guide is “giving quiet quitting for the holiday”. Which begs the question: has the guide lost its luster OR have we as a collective, lost our luster for a guide? Much to think about but nonetheless, we must haul.

See images and shop our selects from the haul here . Without further ado, I present a detailed list of everything we mention in the episode in chronological order:

Quantum Clinics Skalar Therapy

Harmonic Egg

Ammortal Chamber

Ice Hotel

Suana Space FireLight Sauna

Higher Dose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna (adding yet again to my 2025 mood board)

A major guide takeaway: Gwyneth wants our rooms to be red at night | this is the Helight Sleep and it retails for $139

Helight Sleep

Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock

Lume Box

Rick Ruben x Huberman Podcast

Dust Test

Flaus Electric Flosser

Guru Nanda Floss

Bryan Johnson

Sakara Meal Plan

Alchemy Session with Ambi

Thera Paint Session

Necessaire Body Lotion , $48 is an A+, I’m currently loving the Eucalyptus scent

Necessaire Body Lotion

Therabody Theragun Mini

Flamingo Estate Heirloom Tomato Set

Barbra Stürm Holiday Townhouse

Glass Oil lamp

A personal favorite item from this guide is the Shinola Poker Set for a casual $495

Shinola Wood Poker Set

The Cold Stoic 3.0 Cold Plunge

Pause Studio

Therabody Compression Boots

Dr. Diamond Metacine Skincare

Jennifer Fischer Goop Hoops

Lyma Laser

Aerflow

Clear and Brilliant Laser

Software Laser

Tixel Laser

Goop City Guides

Sexy Unique Podcast

2025 Mood Board Masterclass

A pricey, yet chic candle warmer from my candle warmer edit

P.S. For anyone else who was equally swayed by Lauren Lapkus’s pro candle warmer pitch, from last week’s Holiday Candle Haul, I got to work and created a little candle warmer edit 🕯️🔥

Today’s haul is brought to you by Leune Lab and Osea:

Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE (my faves are Desert Gold and Cloud Berry) on Leunelab.com

Osea get 10% off with code NICHE, they have some amazing holiday gift sets right now on Oseamalibu.com

*This post contains affiliate links, meaning I earn a tiny commission if you make a purchase —at no extra cost to you. As a personal policy, I only link to products that I love or covet, that I think are worthy of being on your radar as well. Thank you for your support!