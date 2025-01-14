I planned an entirely different type of intro for this post but we are scrapping that. Los Angeles, a place I have called home for the past 18 years, is suddenly faced with unimaginable levels of hardship. A deep thank you to those who have checked in, my husband and I are safe from the fires and join the collective heartbreak for what has transpired in our city and its communities. For those looking for ways to support LA either locally or from afar, here are some helpful resources:

My heart is warmed as I witness how people are showing up for one another 💙 For everyone in LA, please take care and stay safe!

Not to provide too harsh of a pivot, but on a completely other note, I do want to share some key takeaways from my most recent episode, covering the Astrology of 2025.

Joining me is renowned psychic and astrologer, Mikey Domitrovich, to break down the major astrological transits and alignments shaping the year ahead. Mikey provided his notes from the episode below, and I can’t help but take pause on the reads for Jan 6, 2025 - Feb 23, 2025: Mars Retrograde in Cancer and Jan 11, 2025 - July 26, 2026: Lunar Nodes move into Pisces/Virgo. They both feel incredibly applicable to the current moment.

Jan 6, 2025 - Feb 23, 2025: Mars Retrograde in Cancer

Planet of energy, desires and drives, what we want and how we get it in the sign of the hearth and home. Compels us to reflect on how we nurture ourselves (or don’t), and what we need to feel safe and secure and emotionally stable in our homes and families.

Jan 11, 2025 - July 26, 2026: Lunar Nodes move into Pisces/Virgo

We’ve been in Libra/Aries - Relationships and justice - vs. individual drives. Now we move into an overall vibe of optimism vs. pragmatism. Magical thinking vs. functional thinking. Intuition vs. Action.

This is literally the point of intersection between the energy of the SUN/outer life. MOON/inner life, and EARTH, collective life. So it’s strong.

image via Pinterest

March 30 – October 22, 2025: Neptune Enters Aries

Neptune, planet of Creativity, spirituality, dreaminess and intuition - moving into Aries the sign of the SELF, the individual, the personal and subjective. This is an opportunity for us to change the collective through individual inspiration and changes.

May 4 – October 13, 2025: Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius

(Feeling it since Pluto entered Aquarius in March, 2023, with big bursts throughout 2024) Pluto, planet of death and rebirth, EVOLUTION whether you want it or not, in the sign of the internet, electricity, awakening, society, equality, humanity, brotherly/sisterly love, but also factions, camps, and polarization (in order to find unity). Pluto in Aquarius - purification via destruction and evolution of technology, social structures, collective ideologies, humanity, equality, one human race. We are forced to feel our interconnectedness via the internet and our energy - to face the shadow of our technology and our relationship with each other. Super speedy, highly dramatic.

May 4 - Oct 13 2025: Pluto retrograde will be PALPABLE

It will compel us to turn this energy inward - and force us to have deep introspection and reevaluation of how we connect to each other through social agreements, technological advancements and ideologically - what we believe and how those beliefs polarize or unify us. FORCES US to confront underlying issues, even if we would rather not.

May 24 2025 – Sept 1, 2025: Saturn Enters Aries Retrograde into Pisces (Returns to Aries and Stays in Aries Feb 13, 2026, where it stays until April 12, 2028)

Saturn, planet of discipline and structure, order and responsibility, difficult lessons, being a grownup - enters the sign of ARIES - raw energy, self determination, the literal will to live. This will cause a redefinition of personal and therefore collective responsibilities. New, practical leadership vs. old order controlling the individual.

Uranus Enters Gemini (July 7, 2025-Nov 7 2025)Retrogrades into Taurus (Returns to Gemini April 25, 2026 until August 3, 2032)

Uranus, planet of revolution, revelation and sudden change in Gemini, sign of the mind information, communication, short term travel. Think DRAMATIC innovations in communication, education and knowledge sharing. At worst - AI and Information Warfare and cybersecurity - but also potentially more open digital access to info. Social Evolution - reinvention of norms - relationships communication, language, youth movements.

Eclipses of 2025: Total Lunar Eclipse March 13/14, Partial Solar Eclipse March 29 Total Lunar Eclipse Sept 7, Partial Solar Eclipse Sept 21

And remember every astrological event has its NICHE and SHEESH because these things are happening anyways, so it’s all about how you want to lean into or back off of them.

Mikey hosts a virtual meditation class Sundays at 1pm EST for $22 | Details and Sign up (I’m planning on hopping in this weekend)

Club Artist’s Way starts January 30th



Ending on a few new things for Too Niche in 2025:

Too Niche episodes will now be 2x a month!

Trying my first ever Too Niche mini series, all about micro weddings on a budget: planning, hacks, beauty treatments, gifting, etc. If you have any questions or insights around this particular topic, please send them my way! Your input is helpful as I craft these episodes.

Club Artist’s Way is happening starting January 30th. $500 for this 12-week book club style experience lead and facilitated by me | Details & Enrollment

Next Mood Board Workshop is February 2 | Details and Sign Up

Stay safe and sending love from here <3

**NEW YEAR, NEW CODES**

Sakara - use code NICHESAKARA for 20% off at Sakara.com

HigherDOSE - use code NICHE15 for 15% off at HigherDOSE.com (been living on my heated PEMF mat all season)