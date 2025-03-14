In the second installment of Too Niche?: A Wedding Guide, we’re diving headfirst into the present-day wedding industrial complex via a good ol’ trend haul, using Vogue’s 2025 wedding trend forecast as our source material. I’m joined by none other than comedian, improviser, and co-host of You Know What I Would Do?, my husband, Joey Greer. It’s his Too Niche? debut, and dare I say…this might be one of my favorite trend hauls to date.

Below, you’ll find links to everything we mentioned in the convo, along with some additional wedding details for the curious among us.

Mentioned in this Episode:

Our wedding party email invite

Custom napkins + Magic Mind matcha shots for the party

Thursday Night BBQ

Location: My house

Who: Immediate family and close friends who came into town for the weekend’s festivities

Details: My husband and brother-in-law, Andy, planned the menu and cooked Snake River Farms steaks, roasted veggies, and potatoes. My friend Sara brought dessert, and I went wild at the store for grazing board ingredients, which my friends Jaime and Emily arrived early to help assemble.

Courthouse Ceremony

Location: Beverly Hills Courthouse

Details: I got ready at the London Hotel where my parents were staying and Afton Williams did my hair and makeup (as previously mentioned). I had no idea what to expect for the ceremony, but it was perfectly sentimental—with a side of kitsch—and better than I could have ever imagined. My friend Emily even made a little suit harness for our dog Midas to wear.

After Courthouse Dinner

Location: Redbird in Downtown LA

Details: From Beverly Hills to DTLA for an intimate sit down dinner for 18. Held in the Redbird’s Bishops Perch Room, the food was amazing and we had a private bar set up for guests on the balcony. For decor, I ordered these mini bud vases from Am*zon and my friend Sarah Weichel of Swike picked out and arranged the florals as a wedding gift.

Wedding Party

Location: El Condor Silver Lake

Wedding Party

Location: El Condor Silver Lake

Details: On Saturday night, the 21st of September, we hosted around 80 guests and did a bar buyout at one of our favorite Silver Lake haunts, El Condor. Joey and I used to go here on ‘dinner’ dates back in the day, indulging in their free tortilla chips and copious amounts of tequila. Logistically, what I loved most about this location was:

A) That it was turn key, requiring no extra decor.

B) The buyout included food, drink, and staff—there was no per-person cost—making it a low-lift option, which is exactly what I was going for.

When we arrived, we were welcomed by our guests showering us with rose petals. The moment was perfectly arranged and choreographed by two of my dearest friends Ashley and Angie.

The only wedding ritual that felt important to me was the Jewish tradition of breaking the glass—my dad got on the mic and shared the significance of the ritual (a symbol of the fragility of life: a reminder that life includes both joy and sorrow) and we broke the glass using one of my Grandma Sally’s old pieces of stemware. Joey’s dear friend and comedy partner, Mike Castle, gave an incredible speech. My friends Jaime Kinsella and Sara Byrne also gave a speech and naturally, I cried. In addition to tray passed tacos and an open bar, guests enjoyed Leune gummies and Magic Mind matcha shots. I’m not really a cake person, so for dessert, we opened a tab at Mashti Malone’s—the ice cream shop next door—for our guests to enjoy. Sadly, I didn't make it over there—my only wedding regret.

I’m working on a wedding Q&A episode, so if you have questions regarding trends, planning, regrets, or anything in between, please send them my way.

P.S. This week I joined my former Too Niche? co-host and elite hauler, Lara Marie Schoenhals, on her newly resurrected podcast, Babe?. Give it a listen.