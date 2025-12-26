To close out the year/ welcome in the new, I got an astrology download for our year ahead from my favorite channeler psychic astrology bestie, Mikey Domitrovich.

Mentioned in the episode:

Join me December 30 or January 3 on Zoom for my digital vision board workshop.

My 2026 Mood Board Workshops: December 30 and January 3 on Zoom, Too Niche Mood Board subscribers get $10 off with code: SUBSTACK. Details + Sign up here. Hope you can join me!

Mend what needs mending: Been doing a lot of tidying and cleansing of the things these days, Trashie take back bags are my favorites menchanism for getting rid of textiles and tech (not sponsored but open to it). I just signed up for their newly launched unlimited program for 2026.

The excerpt from The Artist's Way, week 12 that I shared in the episode.

Revisit the 2025 Astrology episode I did with Mikey here.

John Hill’s Christmas Special on Radio Andy .

In honor of my dinner with RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman: Ting ting ting, I have an announcement! Club Artist’s Way is making its way to Substack, with a free monthly bulletin to inspire your creativity, $20 paid tier gives you access to Club Morning Pages, a weekly zoom where we gather to do our morning pages (starts Friday, 1/16).

The Haas Brothers: Uncanny Valley exhibit at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Connect with Mikey (@EdibleSpirit) on TikTok and Instagram and Youtube and here to book a reading.

A huge thank you for being here, more next year x E