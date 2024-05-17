San Vicente Bungalows: Honestly the food here isn’t that great, one comes here for the atmosphere and privacy (i.e. people watching) that said, its membership only so if you get an invite for sure go, menu wise I’d say get: The crudités app with dip and split a pasta and the jidori chicken for the table

2. La Scala Beverly Hills: Fun fact: the iconic chop salad was created here in the 1950s . Funner fact: Too Niche was also created here, over said chop. My order is: La Scala Chicken Chop Salad, no cheese, add: peperoncini, tomatoes and basil. Order it and go wild with the modifications listed at the bottom of the menu yes it will be pricey but it’s a small price to pay for some culinary (and Too Niche) history.