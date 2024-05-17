3 LA Restaurants Crucial to the Too Niche Lore
Episode 72 has me and Lara sharing our career journeys and also telling the story of how Too Niche came to be - here are the 3 LA eateries mentioned and what to order
San Vicente Bungalows: Honestly the food here isn’t that great, one comes here for the atmosphere and privacy (i.e. people watching) that said, its membership only so if you get an invite for sure go, menu wise I’d say get: The crudités app with dip and split a pasta and the jidori chicken for the table
2. La Scala Beverly Hills: Fun fact: the iconic chop salad was created here in the 1950s . Funner fact: Too Niche was also created here, over said chop. My order is: La Scala Chicken Chop Salad, no cheese, add: peperoncini, tomatoes and basil. Order it and go wild with the modifications listed at the bottom of the menu yes it will be pricey but it’s a small price to pay for some culinary (and Too Niche) history.
Botanica: One of my favorite meet up spots in Silverlake. We came here for brunch and lovingly discussed the future of the show. We both ordered the Botanica Diner Plate and split their famous Cardamom and Date Gluten Free Scone (really an A+). Don’t sleep on a coffee or matcha with their housemade cashew date milk.
Listen to the full episode here: