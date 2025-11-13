Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Sara K. Orr's avatar
Sara K. Orr
Nov 14, 2025

Thank you for the dog gift guide! Ordering the glow-in-the-dark leash and treat bag right now!

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Lauren Hong's avatar
Lauren Hong
Nov 14, 2025

Department 56 is the best! My aunt worked at a Hallmark store for over twenty years, and naturally got my mom collecting Christmas Village and North Pole pieces. 🎄🎅🏚️

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