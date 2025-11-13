Mariah said its tiiiiiime, so I called on Too Niche’s official interior design correspondent, Sarah Weichel (@swike), to join me in unpacking the holiday decor trends currently gracing our Pinterest home feeds.

Ralph Lauren Christmas is evidently taking the crown this year, but we also consider ‘90s holiday revival (ceramic villages! C9 bulbs!), Victorian / “Old Christmas” touches, Coastal Winter, Fresh garland (the one from Trader Joe’s, always) vs. faux trees , DIY moments and plus Sarah’s design prediction for 2026: spoiler… walls.

As mentioned in the epsiode, I have a desk in the Swike Design offices, so it was deeply fun to collaborate on this conversation together. If you enjoyed our simply effervescent rapport, check out our recent trip to HomeGoods and listen to my other episodes with Sarah: Real Housewives Houses and Yolanda Hadid’s AD Home Tour and check out her series The Roladex on Instagram and TikTok.

Mentioned in the episode:

LA Based Florists: Isa Isa; Nick floral; Jenya Flowers; Gilly Flowers ← I bought my first ever succulant plant here 17 years ago.

LA Flower Mart - will do an official break down of my LA flower mart first timer tips sooon.

My dog gift guide, special shout out to the Barbour tartan offerings.

This velevet bow situation from lulu and georgia is some strong DIY inspo.

Etsy for fabric - not festive related but I recently purchased from this vendor.

Balsalm Hill Trees (they are having a sale right now).

Stargazer lights from Terrain, my favorite light options.

Need to see this Ikea faux tree in person but it looks promising / I like the price.

2025 holiday decor trends: castle core, fruit as decor, classic holiday, 90's christmas and Ralph Lauren Holiday (images via Pinterest)

Considering a Department 56 village collection.

Martha Stewart re-issued ‘Entertaining’ book - no spoilers but loving this as a gift for this year.

Vintage Martha ice cube champagne bucket video.

Aldik Home, xmas store in Van Nuys

A live wreath is always a strong gifting choice, I’m into this one.

A favorite Etsy discovery, vintage glass onraments from the shop Grannysbox.

Ralph Lauren bear inspired wrapping paper

Brass Tags on Etsy for gifts

My truth is that I collect mini poodle ornaments, I’ve ordered this one from Etsy

These are the butter yellow LED lights I purchased last year.

Shop my full holiday decor edit here.

And if I may get your input:

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