A Comprehensive Guide to What to Order at Goop Kitchen
Ok no judgment zone: my dark truth is that I order from Goop Kitchen about 2x a week.
After recently giving a friend my rundown of what to order I was inspired to take it to the page.
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If you are wondering: what is Goop Kitchen? its Gwyneth’s CA- based (for now) fast-casual ghost kitchen concept where the menu ranges from salads and bowls, gluten free Italian options, and a sort of Boston Market-esq rotisserie and sides component.
Additionally, everything on the menu is billed as seed-oil and gluten-free, with (and this is the most important part) lots of sauce add-on options.
I first really dug into the the menu with an expert eye back in August of 2023 on Too Niche?, when Lara Marie Schoenhals and I hauled the menu for our listeners.
Since then I feel as If I’ve really put in my 10,000 hours here, and so I humbly come to you with what to order depending on what direction you want to go, because there are many routes one can take here, which keeps me coming back, here are my current favorite menu items by category:
Salads + Bowls:
Winter Harvest Chopped Salad
Seasonal Crunch Salad (add chicken) - my husbands current favorite
Everyday Kale and Brussels Salad
Brentwood Chinese Chicken Salad
The Arugula Salad
Hand Helds:
Chicken Caesar Wrap (w/ spicy caesar sauce)
Summer Salad Rolls
Pizza/Pasta:
Pesto Pasta
Penne, No Vodka Pasta
Shroom Shroom Pizza
The Goopfellas Pizza
Turkey Meatballs
The bbq chicken pizza is on my list to try
chicken and sides:
Garlic Broccoli
GP’s Soccata
Garlic Roasted Japanese Sweet Potatoes (add cashew vinagrette)
Herb Roasted Butternut Squash
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sauces:
Salsa Verde
Shallot- Garlic Chilli Crunch Oil (I always get this w/ pizza or veg)
Cashew vinaigrette
I hear the hot sauce is great but I haven’t tried it yet
Dessert:
The brownie is my fave
And some of my favorite current ordering combos:
Chinese chicken salad w/ a side of sweet potatoes add cashew vinaigrette for potato dipping
Penne vodka pasta or pesto pasta and turkey meat balls and a salad (either arugula or the Brussel/ kale salad)
Chicken meal w/ sides: squash, broccoli, mashed potatoes are my favorite, Always a side of the chili crisp oil
Pizza and a salad
Soup and a salad combo
When it comes to soups I love the sweet potato or the green soup (comes cold, but can warm up)
Recently did this truly elite combo great for 3 people: 2 pastas, turkey meatballs, and 2 veggies sides + 2 brownies
Ok before I go, it has come to my attention that some of my fellow Goop Kitchen aficionados don’t know that there is an app, where you get points every time you order. Not to brag or anything but I recently hit gold status. Here is my code: Elizkcb1849, I think it gives you a discount, let me know.
Thanks for joining me for this thought journey, I wish you well.
x Elizabeth
p.s. My Spring digital Mood Board Workshop is happening Saturday March 14 details + sign up here.
NEW Promo Codes:
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Figlia: Non-Alcoholic Apertivo, pairs beautifully with some goop kitch, code: ELIZABETHK20 for 20% off at drinkfiglia.com
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Too Niche Mood Board is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
thank you for making me feel less alone