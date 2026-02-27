Ok no judgment zone: my dark truth is that I order from Goop Kitchen about 2x a week.

After recently giving a friend my rundown of what to order I was inspired to take it to the page.

If you are wondering: what is Goop Kitchen? its Gwyneth’s CA- based (for now) fast-casual ghost kitchen concept where the menu ranges from salads and bowls, gluten free Italian options, and a sort of Boston Market-esq rotisserie and sides component.

Additionally, everything on the menu is billed as seed-oil and gluten-free, with (and this is the most important part) lots of sauce add-on options.

I first really dug into the the menu with an expert eye back in August of 2023 on Too Niche?, when Lara Marie Schoenhals and I hauled the menu for our listeners.

Since then I feel as If I’ve really put in my 10,000 hours here, and so I humbly come to you with what to order depending on what direction you want to go, because there are many routes one can take here, which keeps me coming back, here are my current favorite menu items by category:

Salads + Bowls:

Kale and Brussels Salad

Winter Harvest Chopped Salad

Seasonal Crunch Salad (add chicken) - my husbands current favorite

Everyday Kale and Brussels Salad

Brentwood Chinese Chicken Salad

The Arugula Salad

Hand Helds:

Chicken Caesar Wrap (w/ spicy caesar sauce)

Summer Salad Rolls

Pizza/Pasta:

Pesto Pasta: I admit it is not dazzling to look at but tastes yum

Pesto Pasta

Penne, No Vodka Pasta

Shroom Shroom Pizza

The Goopfellas Pizza

Turkey Meatballs

The bbq chicken pizza is on my list to try

chicken and sides:

Broccoli and Japanese Sweet potatoes with cashew vinaigrette and shallot-garlic chili crunch oil

Garlic Broccoli

GP’s Soccata

Garlic Roasted Japanese Sweet Potatoes (add cashew vinagrette)

Herb Roasted Butternut Squash

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Sauces:

Salsa Verde

Shallot- Garlic Chilli Crunch Oil (I always get this w/ pizza or veg)

Cashew vinaigrette

I hear the hot sauce is great but I haven’t tried it yet

Dessert:

The brownie is my fave

elite combo for 3

And some of my favorite current ordering combos:

Chinese chicken salad w/ a side of sweet potatoes add cashew vinaigrette for potato dipping

Penne vodka pasta or pesto pasta and turkey meat balls and a salad (either arugula or the Brussel/ kale salad)

Chicken meal w/ sides: squash, broccoli, mashed potatoes are my favorite, Always a side of the chili crisp oil

Pizza and a salad

Soup and a salad combo

When it comes to soups I love the sweet potato or the green soup (comes cold, but can warm up)

Recently did this truly elite combo great for 3 people: 2 pastas, turkey meatballs, and 2 veggies sides + 2 brownies

Ok before I go, it has come to my attention that some of my fellow Goop Kitchen aficionados don’t know that there is an app, where you get points every time you order. Not to brag or anything but I recently hit gold status. Here is my code: Elizkcb1849, I think it gives you a discount, let me know.

Thanks for joining me for this thought journey, I wish you well.

x Elizabeth

p.s. My Spring digital Mood Board Workshop is happening Saturday March 14 details + sign up here.

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