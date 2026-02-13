In 2022 I started leading small groups through the book, The Artist’s Way.

It started with my friends and then grew to friends of friends, and then, in September of 2024 I opened it to the public and have had over 120 participants in what I have since lovingly coined, Club Artist’s Way. The Winter/Spring session of this 13-week guided experience is currently open for enrollment, with sessions kicking off next week Thursday 2/19.

This is without fail a transformative process, that could (but not limited to): realign your relationship with scrolling, get you to finally start THAT THING, have you discovering a new passion (or revisiting an old one), level up your self confidence and find you having a new rapport with your creative voice and goals.

This weekend, I’m offering a $75 substack discount for you or anyone in your world who wants to join, code: SUBSTACK at checkout (expires 2/15, sign ups close 2/17).

Details are here: Clubartistsway.com

Join the Club

Want to make sure this is right for you? Book a 10 minute discovery call with me here.

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P.S. You can now find Club Artist's Way here on Substack! $20 a month gets you access to Club Morning Pages a weekly, live journaling meet up every Friday on Zoom.