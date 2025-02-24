Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Juliette's avatar
Juliette
Feb 28, 2025

You’ve got to do what feels right for you…. but I selfishly need the skin and wedding notes shared ASAP :)

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Sarah Drake's avatar
Sarah Drake
Feb 27, 2025Edited

I LOVE the show and completely get the incubation period. Creativity has a process that's yours to follow. When you do decide to come back, I'm eagerly awaiting the skin and wedding journeys :)

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
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