Someone kindly asked me over the weekend if Too Niche? was done.

The answer is no.

But lately, I’ve been feeling out how the podcast fits with a new side of my career that I have been quietly cultivating over the past few years.

As a backstory, Too Niche? was born in 2022 out of a fated conversation between myself and Lara Marie Schoenhals. We were at dinner with our friend Nidhi at San Vicente Bungalows and were nearing the end of completing The Artist’s Way (Lara had joined one of the first groups that I ever led on the topic and that’s how we got to know each other). Amidst a discussion regarding the massive shifts in the podcasting industry, Lara and I looked at each other across the table and said, “we should do something together.”

Cut to a meeting over chopped salads at La Scala in Beverly Hills and the ideas started brewing. Lara previously had a series titled, Hauling Ass, and we built upon that concept with the intention of putting together a little haul series in congruence with the holiday season. As equal fans of consumerism, trends and pop culture, it all just effortlessly flowed. After the initial 6 episode drop, we decided to keep going.

All along, I had also been working on an (unofficial) podcast about The Artist's Way. After many failed attempts, I completed The Artist’s Way for the first time in 2020 in a cohort led by Court Roberts. This experience inspired me to begin leading my own groups. The idea for the podcast was to provide a little listening companion/conversation to go along with each week’s chapter.

I opted to put that idea on ice—where it remains to this day—in order to explore and expand the Too Niche? of it all, which was a delight. The collaboration was the perfect palate cleanser from my seven years of covering wellness trends with That’s So Retrograde, and an unhealthy working relationship that I was healing from.

Too Niche? was fresh and gave me the opportunity to talk about alllll the things that I found interesting and worthy of a deep dive—from Housewives music singles to PFAS laden products and everything in between.

Lara came to me in the Spring of last year and shared with me that she wanted to fully focus on her other podcast, SUP, and her writing work. She encouraged me to take the reins of Too Niche?, assuring me I could really fly with it.

Trepidatious but up for the challenge, taking on Too Niche? as the sole host became a pivotal up-level. It forced me to break through my self doubting beliefs that I couldn’t handle being solo on the mic. This shift in perspective was a gift.

As mentioned earlier, all this time, I’ve been growing another aspect of my career—one that is less forward facing and supports others on their creative paths. As I'm currently on the precipice of turning 40, I’ve discovered that this is the line of work that really lights me up and where I see my larger picture career moving. When I think about 80 year old Elizabeth (may I be so lucky), she has had an illustrious career supporting others in finding their creative voice while also having a mic in hand.

I share all of this with you as I continue to explore these two sides of my path. Something is building, and admittedly, I can’t see the full picture just yet. It is very much a “one foot in front of the other” type practice. While I understand that any sort of stop/start might feel confusing to the audience—and certainly doesn’t fit with the constant chatter of the present day’s algorithm—I am devoted to only releasing content that I feel is additive to people’s lives. As I navigate where I want to take the show, my Club Artist’s Way offerings, and my advising work, I’ve concluded that for now, a consistent episode release schedule doesn't feel right at the moment.

As Julia Cameron says, “small daily steps lead us to larger discoveries." And today, I suppose, my small step is writing this out and openly sharing about where I currently am in the creative process—one that requires us to go inward at times. Julia wisely states that “creativity has seasons. First, the idea blooms, then it gestates, and then it hibernates before reblooming. Winter is a time of incubation, not inactivity.”

So, this is me reporting to you live from the ground floor of my winter incubation phase.

If you listen to the show and have some thoughts, I would love to hear from you. Thank you to anyone who has tuned in over the years, it means a whole lot.

More soon <3