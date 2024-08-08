Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Aug 12, 2024

You missed Teresa’s Fabellini!

Also Lover Boy is good! Just a little expensive compared to other options

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Lily's avatar
Lily
Aug 9, 2024

Not to forget Mezcalum Mezcal by Erin from RHONY 🍹

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Kott · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture