Bravo Beverages Haul
(Almost) all of the Bravo affiliated beverage brands with guest hauler, Lauren Ashley Smith
Too Niche launched with a beverage haul, so any time we haul anything liquid I’m filled with joy and nostalgia. For this episode I’m joined by writer, comedian, and producer, Lauren Ashley Smith. Lauren is the head writer of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, for which she has received three Emmy Award nominations, and is a host of Smith Sisters Live on RadioAndy weekdays at 9am. She also happens to be one of my favorite people at a party to chat all things Bravo with, so we’ve brought that same impassioned party convo energy to the mic for today’s crucial topic: Beverages owned by inhabitants of the Bravoverse.
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Our list is as follows:
Skinnygirl - Bethenny Frankel
Tipsy Girl - Sonja Morgan
Vida Tequila - Lisa Barlow
Fosé Rose- Countess Luann
Loverboy- Kyle Cooke
Ramona Pinot - Ramona Singer
Soiree - Margaret Josephs
Real Coco - Crystal Kung Minkoff
Witches of Weho Wines - Katie, Stassi, Kristen
Toms' Good Lovin' Bourbon - Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz
Bluestone Manor Bourbon - Dorinda Medley
*After we finished recording I realized I forgot former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Diana Jenkins,’ Neuro.
Admittedly, I haven’t tried the majority of the Bravo Bevs but as a non drinking person who loves to drink something (preferably a caffeinated fizzy beverage), I thought I’d leave you today with my top favorite bottled beverages of the Summer 2024:
Heywell Strawberry Lemon Sparking Beverage
Magic Mind (code: TOONICHE20 for 20% off)
Check out the Too Niche Water Shop for a roundup of Too Niche approved sparkling and still waters.
If you liked this haul, might I suggest these other Too Niche episodes: Real Housewife Houses, Celebrity Wine Brands, and Bottled Water
Thank you so much to this week’s sponsors!
Max Pope The Edit, use code: NICHE and get 10% off at maxpopetheedit.com
HigherDOSE, use code NICHE for 15% off at HigherDOSE.com
Too Niche Mood Board is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You missed Teresa’s Fabellini!
Also Lover Boy is good! Just a little expensive compared to other options
Not to forget Mezcalum Mezcal by Erin from RHONY 🍹