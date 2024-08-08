Too Niche launched with a beverage haul, so any time we haul anything liquid I’m filled with joy and nostalgia. For this episode I’m joined by writer, comedian, and producer, Lauren Ashley Smith. Lauren is the head writer of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, for which she has received three Emmy Award nominations, and is a host of Smith Sisters Live on RadioAndy weekdays at 9am. She also happens to be one of my favorite people at a party to chat all things Bravo with, so we’ve brought that same impassioned party convo energy to the mic for today’s crucial topic: Beverages owned by inhabitants of the Bravoverse.

Our list is as follows:

*After we finished recording I realized I forgot former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Diana Jenkins,’ Neuro.

oops forgot about Neuro from Diana Jenkins (pic via Forbes)

Share

Admittedly, I haven’t tried the majority of the Bravo Bevs but as a non drinking person who loves to drink something (preferably a caffeinated fizzy beverage), I thought I’d leave you today with my top favorite bottled beverages of the Summer 2024:

Check out the Too Niche Water Shop for a roundup of Too Niche approved sparkling and still waters.

If you liked this haul, might I suggest these other Too Niche episodes: Real Housewife Houses, Celebrity Wine Brands, and Bottled Water

Thank you so much to this week’s sponsors!

Max Pope The Edit, use code: NICHE and get 10% off at maxpopetheedit.com

HigherDOSE, use code NICHE for 15% off at HigherDOSE.com