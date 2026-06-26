A short list of what I’ve enjoyed buying, using, and wearing this month:

Chimi Sunglasses in ‘Eclipse’: My second pair from the brand. Very well made and no visible logos which I like, these also fit really well on my face, important.

Brodo Broth Co. Broth Delivery: New to my radar, I’m always on a quest to find bone broth options and their assortment box was such a treat for my pantry.

JVN Hair Air Dry Wave Spray: Honestly shocked at how good this is, I’ve been using on wet or dry hair and getting amazing olsen-y air dry waves.

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-n in Noohde: This is the product that I texted my friends the most about this month. I am not crazy about the peel off component of this lip stain but worth the minimal hassle for the color it leaves behind.

DedCool Laundry Dedtergent 01 in Taunt: I love a fragrance for my bedding so I took a chance, really into this scent, eyeing the linen spray now too.

Versed Everything Balm in Canyon: priced at $15.99 this formula and color is better than a lot of the products in the same category that go for double the spend.

Margaux Ada Shoes: At 5 ft im not really into full flats and I love that these have the look of a flat but with a little heel, insanely comfortable.