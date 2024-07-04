Celebrity Statement Tees Haul
Guest Hauler: Pat Regan
In celebration of the 4th of July, I present to you the most iconic celebrity statement tee moments in recent history. I, for one, can’t think of anything more American than sartorially exercising the first amendment via a baby tee.
Joining me on the podcast for this celebration of patriotism is comic, writer and co-host of Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat, Pat Regan.
As mentioned at the top of the haul, I’ll be hosting a Digital Mood Board Workshop for Q3 on Sunday, July 14. This is a method I teach over Zoom using Pinterest and Canva. I personally craft these boards monthly, quarterly, and situationally, for visualizing my goals and solidifying my intentions. It’s a great technique that I love to share with others, you can get more info and sign up here.
Notes on the haul:
Thanks to Clothes Are Friends for the inspiration for this week’s ‘Buy’ or ‘Cry’ grading system. I invite you to share your own preferences regarding this week’s haul in the below polls
Read up on the history of the slogan tee via Photobook Mag here
Paris:
For the Library: Confessions of an Heiress by Paris Hilton
Present day Paris on C-span (featuring an iconic voice drop)
Lindsay:
Britney:
Jill:
Julia:
Drew:
Here’s a cute video of Drew transforming into this iconic statement tee look
Liv, Stella & Paris Jackson:
Madonna:
Winona:
Naomi:
Taylor:
And for those interested: a fan theory
Zendaya:
What a haul ! If you are enjoying Too Niche, please consider leaving a rating / review on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sharing your favorite haul with a friend.
charli xcx’s “cult classic” tee that she wore to her boiler room set is def a harbinger of the statement tee renaissance!! it makes a lot of sense within the brat era
All the Britney tees are ICONIC!!!!