Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Zoe Grimm's avatar
Zoe Grimm
Jul 8, 2024

charli xcx’s “cult classic” tee that she wore to her boiler room set is def a harbinger of the statement tee renaissance!! it makes a lot of sense within the brat era

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Jaime Kinsella's avatar
Jaime Kinsella
Jul 5, 2024

All the Britney tees are ICONIC!!!!

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
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