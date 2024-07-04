In celebration of the 4th of July, I present to you the most iconic celebrity statement tee moments in recent history. I, for one, can’t think of anything more American than sartorially exercising the first amendment via a baby tee.

Joining me on the podcast for this celebration of patriotism is comic, writer and co-host of Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat, Pat Regan.

As mentioned at the top of the haul, I’ll be hosting a Digital Mood Board Workshop for Q3 on Sunday, July 14. This is a method I teach over Zoom using Pinterest and Canva. I personally craft these boards monthly, quarterly, and situationally, for visualizing my goals and solidifying my intentions. It’s a great technique that I love to share with others, you can get more info and sign up here.

Notes on the haul:

Thanks to Clothes Are Friends for the inspiration for this week’s ‘Buy’ or ‘Cry’ grading system. I invite you to share your own preferences regarding this week’s haul in the below polls

Read up on the history of the slogan tee via Photobook Mag here

Paris:

Just a few of Paris's greatest hits

Lindsay:

Blessings to Kitson

Britney:

not mentioned within the episode but the 'fuck' t-shirt changed me on a molecular level

Jill:

iconic with time

Julia:

Can’t believe i’m just now coming online to the fact that this was supposed to be a play on ‘aloe vera’

Drew:

Then & Now

Here’s a cute video of Drew transforming into this iconic statement tee look Loading...

Liv, Stella & Paris Jackson:

1999 vs. 2021

Madonna:

"Passing the torch"

Winona:

Naomi:

the statement + bonus pic of the D+G dress worn to community service

Taylor:

And for those interested: a fan theory

Zendaya:

Zendaya promoting Challengers, JFK Jr in the 1990's and 2024 Loewe campaign

Here is the Loewe version(s)

and an Etsy dupe

What a haul ! If you are enjoying Too Niche, please consider leaving a rating / review on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sharing your favorite haul with a friend.