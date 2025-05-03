My Spring/Summer Club Artist’s Way cohort begins May 15. If you’ve been curious about the process, consider this your nudge. Below I’ve answered some frequently asked questions about the 13-week experience: what to expect, how it works, and why so many people keep coming back.

First things first, what is Club Artist’s Way?

Club Artist’s Way is a virtual, book club-style group that meets weekly to move through The Artist’s Way—the simply iconic, 12-week creative recovery program written by Julia Cameron.

What is the format of the group?

We’ll meet once per week on Zoom for a guided, group discussion. Before each meeting, you’ll receive a prompt so you know what we’ll be focusing on. Our calls include a mix of group shares, breakout sessions, and the occasional 1:1 discussion.

Outside of Zoom, we have a private WhatsApp group where we check in about Morning Pages, our weekly Artist Dates, and share creative inspo with one another.

What if I tried The Artist’s Way before and wasn't able to complete it?

You’re in good company. Many past members (myself included) previously attempted the book on their own but didn’t make it past the first few chapters. One of the most consistent pieces of feedback I receive is that the group structure—and the community energy that forms around it— is the secret sauce to actually completing (and enjoying) the full 12 weeks.

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Is this just for people with creative careers?

Not at all. The group includes a mix of creative professionals, curious explorers, and people simply looking to reconnect with themselves. No résumé or portfolio required, just a willingness to show up and see what unfolds.

What if I can’t make every session?

Life happens, especially in the summer. If you know you’ll miss a few sessions, don’t worry. Each meeting is recorded and a replay link is shared upon request. You’ll still receive the weekly prompt and can stay connected via the WhatsApp group, so you’ll never be out of the loop.

The Cut circa May 2022

When does the next session start?

The Spring/Summer 2025 session kicks off with a welcome meeting on May 15, and we begin Week 1 of The Artist’s Way on May 22. We’ll meet every Thursday evening at 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST for 60 mins through August 7.

How much does it cost?

The full, 13-week experience is $600. This includes all weekly sessions, access to the WhatsApp group, recordings, guided discussion prompts, and a 15-minute, 1:1 check in with me to discuss the process. (Mood Board subscribers can use my code: NICHE for $75 off). Sign up here.

Is there scholarship or special pricing available?

Yes, for this upcoming cohort, we’re offering one full scholarship and multiple partial scholarships. For those interested in applying, please fill out this form.

What’s your cancellation policy?

Due to the limited group size and nature of the experience, refund requests will only be honored until May 16, 2025. Beyond special circumstances, any refund requests after May 16 may be applied towards Creative Consulting Sessions with me. If you have questions before signing up or want to make sure it’s a good fit, please feel free to reach out.

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And finally, here is some recent feedback CAW has received:

“Elizabeth did a beautiful job of gently holding us accountable throughout the course by creating a loving and safe space that I genuinely looked forward to showing up to every week despite all of life’s obstacles. I experienced growth in all areas of my life, not just creatively. And as an added bonus, I formed new friendships. I highly recommend joining Club Artists Way!”

“The growth was personal as much as it was creative. It felt therapeutic in the sense that it not only helped me eliminate blocks that hinder creativity but also productivity, presence, energy, etc.”

“I had tried and failed to do Artist's Way alone, but this group made it possible for me to finish, and reap the rewards. I love my CAW friends!”

“Club Artist's Way has changed my life. I'm a more present and curious person and a more eager participant in my own life. Can you get through The Artist's Way on your own? Sure, but being in the cohort that Elizabeth brought together was an experience I wouldn't trade away. I've grown more in the past 10+ weeks than I have in my adult life thanks to the encouragement of this community.”

“I'm not being hyperbolic when I say the experience has been LIFE CHANGING! I went from blocked beyond belief to feeling so inspired that I have trouble finding time to explore all the ideas I'm generating.”

“These 12 weeks have been the most inspiring, motivating, and creative months of my adult life. Total vibe overhaul. 10/10, stars across the board.”

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If you decide to join me for this round don’t forget to use the code NICHE at checkout for $75 off. On the podcast front, new episodes of Too Niche? will be back this month! You can find the full 6 episodes of my recent Wedding Guide here.

More to come soon, xE