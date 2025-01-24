photo by: Briana Lane

Writing this to anyone who has been toying with the idea of doing The Artist’s Way. Club Artist's Way signups close on Tuesday, January 28. This quarter, I’m running two sessions: Thursdays at 5:30 PM PST and Saturdays at 12pm PST.

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron is a transformative guide aimed at recovering and discovering your creative self. It’s had such a profound influence on my life that I’ve been leading people through its 12-week journey since 2021. Last year, I formalized this offering, now lovingly known as Club Artist’s Way.

This group is perfect for you if:

You’ve ever been curious about picking up this book but didn’t know where to start.

You’ve tried it before but couldn’t quite finish.

You’re feeling a bit uninspired or “meh” about life and could use a creative reset.

Here’s what you can expect:

Weekly 60-minute Zoom sessions to discuss the chapter of the week.

A warm, supportive community of like-minded individuals coming together to expand through creativity.

An inspiring and lighthearted space that a former group member claimed was: "THE MOST INSPIRING, MOTIVATING, AND CREATIVE MONTHS OF MY ADULT LIFE."

Cost: $500 for 12 weeks

How to join: Enroll here and submit payment here. If you have any friends that you think would be into it, please share this with them as well.

Next Mood Board session is FEB 2

Can’t make this cohort but want a little taste of The Artist’s Way? Join me on Zoom as I teach my digital vision board method, inspired by the principles of The Artist’s Way. My next Mood Board session is Feb 2 (free this month for any LA residents, if you are in LA please contact: clubartistsway@gmail.com to be added to the list).

P.S. New Too Niche just dropped with Substack darling, Nora McInerny, as guest hauler! Notes on that episode coming soon, in the meantime, check her out at Feelings & Co.