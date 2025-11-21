Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Meghan Knox's avatar
Meghan Knox
Dec 14

Long live the sleep crown. I’ve bought 4 personally (2 travelers due to an unfortunate incident at an NYC hotel) … and purchased 3 more as gifts. This product is very important to me, thanks to you ♥️

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Jess Graves's avatar
Jess Graves
Dec 13

Can I come on your podcast?? Based on this I think we'd be friends

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