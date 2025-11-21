With the understanding that gift guide culture has gone too far, I present to you an episode all about gifting. My co-creator of the original Too Niche? (back when it was a shopping/ trend haul pod), Lara Marie Schoenhals of Sexy Unique Podcast is back, which means we are revisiting our roots: talking consumerism with a festive spin. In particlar, gifts for self, your people, and the best things we bought and loved this past year .

Here’s everything mentioned in the episode:

I hate this but had to point out that this $6,900 Bottega Veneta Jenga game exists

As an homage to Goop’s ‘rediculous but amazing’ round up from gift guide’s past - I present to you this Bottega Veneta Jenga game

I would get a kick out of getting and receiveing a Meredith Marks Caviar Duo

Sleep Crowns forever. My starter pack rec would be the traveler with a silk pillow case.(Classics restock happening 12/1!).

Meredith Marks caviar, Sleep Crown Silk Pillow case, Cranberry Isles tea spoons

Not mentioned in the episode but gifting myself and can never go wrong with giving a Fortnum & Mason tea sampler + adore these ceramic matcha spoons from my friend Alyssa’s brand, Cranberry Isles.

Sock recs! Calzadonia cashmere socks; Cloud Sock from Am*z*n; Le Bon Shoppe

Wellness Pup™: Midas on the HigherDOSE heated PEMF mat

HigherDOSE heated PEMF mat, I have the larger one, but reccomend the smaller ‘Go’ Mat (black friday sale- 20% off sitewide with code: BFCM2025)

Best kitchen gadget/ life gadget I own: is my countertop water filter, the Aqua Tru caraffe

Alive water delivery in LA

Little Beast dog collar, KRAUM microbrush set, Priorities card game

You need to know about KRAUM’s microbrush set, a new launch from Annie Kreighbaum.

My friend game of choice this holiday season Priorities.

This Little Beast Dog collar was my best hannukah purchase of last year.

And my wardrobe VIP are the Donni Pointelle crop pants (Donni’s black friday sale is currently in motion, 20% off sitewide)

My mattress is by Custom Comfort.

We think everyone will love you if you give them LL Bean Pajamas.

A holiday fragrance mini haul:

Lara’s two candle favorites right now are Trudon’s Spiritus Sancti and Feu de Bois from Dyptique.

My candle splurge for the season is the Flamingo Estate Tomato xl candle

Thymes Fraiser Fir votive candles (as mentioned in last years Holiday Candle Haul with Lauren Lapkus).

Lara mentioned these Balsam Fir incense and I’ve been partial to these Bodha incense lately.

Diptyque scented wax oval is one of my closet musts and they did in fact recently introduce a new scent offering in Sapin for the holidays.

I feel like the DS&DURGA auto fragrance set could also do a nice job in the closet as well.

An honorable mention to the Dyptique car diffuser.

Le Labo GAIAC 10 Tokyo and a dupe for this is apparently Glossier You.

The best fregrance I got all year was Maison d’Etto’s Karat EG, discovered it from this set - I was recently sent this Discovery Set from Maison Du Roc, my fave is the Crépuscule scent.

And in honor of our discussion re: the hulu reality tv cinematic universe, I’ll leave you with this: What’s your All’s Fair Lawyer Name? that I found on Reddit - I’m Hutton Reeve, whats yours?

Special thanks to my sponsor for this episode, OSEA — use code NICHE at for 10% off your first order at OSEAmalibu.com. Speaking of gifting, might I recommend their Ocean Body Glow Set!

P.S. In the process of planning two 2026 Mood Board Masterclasses, one end of December the other early January, sign up details coming soon <3

*It means so much to me that you’re here. If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked or shared this post. Some products mentioned include affiliate links, I may earn a small commission if you choose to purchase through them. Thank you so much for reading/listening, stay niche!