Last year, a Too Niche? listener reached out to me about her special education classroom that needed help getting school supplies. Thanks to this amazing community, we made a huge dent in that wishlist! This year, I wanted to do something similar, so I put out a call on Instagram for classroom wishlists, and the response was incredible.

Below, you’ll find all the lists and any details about the classroom that were shared. Please take a look, every little bit goes such a long way.

If you do donate, comment below with the number(s) of the list you contributed to so we can make sure each classroom gets some love!

THANK YOU !!

Some house notes: