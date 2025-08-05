Help Me Clear These Classroom Wishlists
+ New Too Niche? episode is a listener Q&A and the next Club Artist’s Way dates are announced
Last year, a Too Niche? listener reached out to me about her special education classroom that needed help getting school supplies. Thanks to this amazing community, we made a huge dent in that wishlist! This year, I wanted to do something similar, so I put out a call on Instagram for classroom wishlists, and the response was incredible.
Below, you’ll find all the lists and any details about the classroom that were shared. Please take a look, every little bit goes such a long way.
If you do donate, comment below with the number(s) of the list you contributed to so we can make sure each classroom gets some love!
Liz’s Speech Therapy Classroom - “Hi! My name is Liz and I’m a speech pathologist who works with early childhood students aged 3-5 with a mix of delays and disorders, including autism. Many of my students function at 6-24 month level and are working on first words, functional communication (asking for more or help) and early cognition skills (attention, memory). I work in the southwest suburbs of Chicago with many low income students. I have snacks on my list to work on requesting and early learning toys to work on joint attention, a precursor to language. Thanks for taking the time to check out my list!!!”
SDC Classroom List - “Special ed classroom - The classroom is completely empty and I have just under a week to transform the classroom into our home room. Thank you for your support in making this a great school year!”
A Special Education Teacher in Georgetown, Texas! - “Elementary special ed”
Mrs. Lyda's Special Education Classroom Wishlist - “Elementary Special Education teacher at a title 1 public school in Austin, TX. Always trying to make my room a fun, safe, and empowering place for our students. Any donations are very appreciated! Thank you for supporting education” (this is the classroom we helped last year that inspired this post!)
5th grade special education class in a title 1 south Austin public school
Ms. Bowden’s classroom donations - “currently doubling donations”
Low Income District in Redford, MI - “ I work in Redford, Michigan! A low income district, I provide majority of supplies for my babies! “
Maggie’s Speech Language Pathologist Wishlist - “I’m a school-based speech therapist working with preschoolers in the Chicagoland area. I’m just a few years out of grad school and still building up my materials library. My approach is all about play-based learning—following the child’s lead, building genuine connections, and helping them find joy in communication.”
Mrs. Golden’s Classroom Wishlist - “I’m starting a new T K/ Kindergarten class at an LA public school and would love to be considered!”
School Year 25/26 - “My sister’s!!! This would be an incredible gift!, Her name is Crystal Stewart in Lexington, SC. She just moved to a new school so is starting all over.”
1st Grade in Kansas City, MO - “Heyyy! I teach 1st grade in an inner city public school in Kansas City mo. We had a very small classroom budget to get ready for the school year this year. Anything helps!! Thanks!”
Ms. Eckblads school psychology Wishlist! - “1st year school psychologist working in title 1 public school!”
Ms Schaedig’s Class Wishlist - “Sharing my mom Liesl’s amazon wishlist -she works at a title one school here in Portland and I truly don’t know anyone who works harder than she does. She went back to school to get her masters when I was in high school and before that was a childbirth educator! Education is so important to her and it’s so incredible to watch her impact the lives of so many young minds.”
Mack’s 5th grade classroom Wishlist - “Thanks for boosting! My partner is a grade public school teacher at a super underserved school in LA.”
High school English teacher in Oregon - “Our supply closet is usually bare, so I have to source pencils from the hallway floors at the end of the day.”
Riverview Elementary - “Boycotting Amazon but here’s the Office Depot list!” (we love to see it)
A Grassroots Nonprofit That works with Underserved Youth + their Diverse Books Wishlist
Adjustable Table Requests for a 9th grade classroom that has a few students in wheelchairs who can’t reach with the current lab counters
THANK YOU !!
Some house notes:
The next Club Artist’s Way runs September 18 – December 18. Enrollment opens August 25! Want to get on the info list? Email: clubartistsway@gmail.com.
The latest Too Niche? episode is a listener Q+A where I share my current stance on wellness, quitting weed, money, creative resets + more. Thank you for listening!
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Ordered a couple things for #15!
Got some stuff for #2 :)