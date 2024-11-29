Bethenny Frankel once said, “you can’t make an entrance without making an exit”. With that in mind, I’m elated to be back on the mic and back in your inbox after a two month hiatus from the podcast (and the Internet) for a very timely anniversary.

Me on film by Briana Lane , who shot all the photos for my new site

Too Niche launched on Black Friday of 2022 (with a sparkling water haul), so cheers-ing you from here with some Gerolsteiner on this momentous two year birthday as we kick off a fun block of holiday related hauls. As I mentioned in the new episode, Too Niche was born as a limited series for the holidays, and has blossomed from there, thus I feel particularly connected to purpose when it comes to some good ‘ol holiday themed hauling.

Some things I did during my time away:

Launched my first open to the public Club Artist’s Way (we’re currently heading into Week 11), and yesterday we just announced two simultaneous cohorts (a Thursday and Saturday option) for Q1 of 2025; info and sign up here

Created a new website for my consulting work and workshops

Focused a lot on digital hygiene and cleared out years and years of online file storage

On the digital hygiene front, due to the Reading Deprivation prompt in Week 4 of The Artist’s Way, I took tiktok and instagram off my phone and I know I’m joining the chorus when I say this but, it was the best decision I’ve made for my productivity and overall mental state

Got married! and working on some info-heavy wedding planning related episodes for the top of 2025

I’m hosting two Mood Board Workshops focusing on goal setting and manifesting for the year ahead (I tend to slightly recoil at the word ‘manifesting’ but it applies well for this offering); info and sign up here

Joining me for today’s much requested, Holiday Candle Haul, is my dear friend and triple threat (comic, actress, and podcaster), Lauren Lapkus.

You can find links to all the candles mentioned in this haul, plus a few more of my all time faves on my new ShopMy page and here are links to everything Lauren and I mentioned in the episode:

Today’s haul is brought to you by:

Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE (my faves are Desert Gold and Cloud Berry) on Leunelab.com, currently site is 30% off for Black Friday

Osea get 10% off with code NICHE, they have some amazing holiday deals happening right now on Oseamalibu.com

FLAMINGO ESTATE | Roma Heirloom Tomato

THYMES | Frasier Fir Votives

LE BON SHOPPE Socks | My favorites are these and these

FONTANA CANDLE CO | Peppermint Twist

MRS. MEYERS | Fall Leaves

MRS. MEYERS | Tomato Vine Hand Soap

BEING FRENSHI | Palo Santo Sage

THRESHOLD | Cedarwood Musk

AQUIESSE | Mandarin Tea

HERETIC | Smudge, Scandal Wood and Dirty Hinoki

BOUQS | Flower Subscription

Luxury Candle Subreddit | Here is their candle sale mega thread

OAK ESSENTIALS | Santo Wood Candle

Candle Warmers | Considering this one or this one

NATIONAL PARK COLLECTION | Grand Canyon

LAKE & SKYE | 11 11 and Wild Grass & Sage CODE: ELIZABETH_15 for 15% off

GAP | Grass

HERETIC | Dirty Grass

DEDCOOL | Sandalwood + Juniper

DS & DURGA | Big Sur After Rain

SARAH DRAKE DESIGN | Flora Vista

VOLUSPA | Santal Vanille

D S and Durga | Portable Christmas Tree

DIPTYQUE | Feus de Bois and Tubéreuse

Another Happy Day on Apple

Threedom Podcast

Newcomers Podcast

Lauren’s Faves:

Cook Book LA Turkey Sandwich

Olympic Spa

Spa La (my Korean Spa pick in LA)

*This post contains affiliate links, meaning I earn a tiny commission if you make a purchase —at no extra cost to you. As a personal policy, I only link to products that I love or covet, that I think are worthy of being on your radar as well. Thank you for your support!

Thank you again to today’s sponsors: Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE on Leunelab.com and Osea get 10% off with code: NICHE on Oseamalibu.com

Question for the class… are you interested in viewing clips from the podcast?

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