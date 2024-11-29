Holiday Candle Haul
Because we all could use a scented candle right about now
Bethenny Frankel once said, “you can’t make an entrance without making an exit”. With that in mind, I’m elated to be back on the mic and back in your inbox after a two month hiatus from the podcast (and the Internet) for a very timely anniversary.
Too Niche launched on Black Friday of 2022 (with a sparkling water haul), so cheers-ing you from here with some Gerolsteiner on this momentous two year birthday as we kick off a fun block of holiday related hauls. As I mentioned in the new episode, Too Niche was born as a limited series for the holidays, and has blossomed from there, thus I feel particularly connected to purpose when it comes to some good ‘ol holiday themed hauling.
Some things I did during my time away:
Launched my first open to the public Club Artist’s Way (we’re currently heading into Week 11), and yesterday we just announced two simultaneous cohorts (a Thursday and Saturday option) for Q1 of 2025; info and sign up here
Created a new website for my consulting work and workshops
Focused a lot on digital hygiene and cleared out years and years of online file storage
On the digital hygiene front, due to the Reading Deprivation prompt in Week 4 of The Artist’s Way, I took tiktok and instagram off my phone and I know I’m joining the chorus when I say this but, it was the best decision I’ve made for my productivity and overall mental state
Got married! and working on some info-heavy wedding planning related episodes for the top of 2025
I’m hosting two Mood Board Workshops focusing on goal setting and manifesting for the year ahead (I tend to slightly recoil at the word ‘manifesting’ but it applies well for this offering); info and sign up here
Joining me for today’s much requested, Holiday Candle Haul, is my dear friend and triple threat (comic, actress, and podcaster), Lauren Lapkus.
You can find links to all the candles mentioned in this haul, plus a few more of my all time faves on my new ShopMy page and here are links to everything Lauren and I mentioned in the episode:
Today’s haul is brought to you by:
Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE (my faves are Desert Gold and Cloud Berry) on Leunelab.com, currently site is 30% off for Black Friday
Osea get 10% off with code NICHE, they have some amazing holiday deals happening right now on Oseamalibu.com
FLAMINGO ESTATE | Roma Heirloom Tomato
THYMES | Frasier Fir Votives
LE BON SHOPPE Socks | My favorites are these and these
FONTANA CANDLE CO | Peppermint Twist
MRS. MEYERS | Fall Leaves
MRS. MEYERS | Tomato Vine Hand Soap
BEING FRENSHI | Palo Santo Sage
THRESHOLD | Cedarwood Musk
AQUIESSE | Mandarin Tea
HERETIC | Smudge, Scandal Wood and Dirty Hinoki
BOUQS | Flower Subscription
Luxury Candle Subreddit | Here is their candle sale mega thread
OAK ESSENTIALS | Santo Wood Candle
Candle Warmers | Considering this one or this one
NATIONAL PARK COLLECTION | Grand Canyon
LAKE & SKYE | 11 11 and Wild Grass & Sage CODE: ELIZABETH_15 for 15% off
GAP | Grass
HERETIC | Dirty Grass
DEDCOOL | Sandalwood + Juniper
DS & DURGA | Big Sur After Rain
SARAH DRAKE DESIGN | Flora Vista
VOLUSPA | Santal Vanille
D S and Durga | Portable Christmas Tree
DIPTYQUE | Feus de Bois and Tubéreuse
Another Happy Day on Apple
Threedom Podcast
Newcomers Podcast
Lauren’s Faves:
Cook Book LA Turkey Sandwich
Spa La (my Korean Spa pick in LA)
*This post contains affiliate links, meaning I earn a tiny commission if you make a purchase —at no extra cost to you. As a personal policy, I only link to products that I love or covet, that I think are worthy of being on your radar as well. Thank you for your support!
Thank you again to today’s sponsors: Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE on Leunelab.com and Osea get 10% off with code: NICHE on Oseamalibu.com
Question for the class… are you interested in viewing clips from the podcast?
you’re baaack! so much candle shopping in my immediate future