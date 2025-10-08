Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Meghan Knox's avatar
Meghan Knox
Oct 11, 2025

So glad you went for it! This is such a cool thing to be asked to do. Congrats on the win but even more so for showing up !

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Leah Wiseman Fink's avatar
Leah Wiseman Fink
Oct 10, 2025

I love the format of a formal debate so much 🎉🎉🎉

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
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