After the pure delight of having Jessica DeFino as a guest on Too Niche? (one of my most favorite convos to date). She asked me if I’d be interested in perhaps taking part in her event, The Hole Debate. She had hosted one in NYC and they were planning to bring the event to LA. The concept: niche topics about women’s holes would be debated. As Jessica put it, the government seems to be obsessed with women’s holes, with the consumer market following suit in droves, breeding topics ripe for debate.

Without hesitation, I said sure, not exactly clear what I was saying yes to… a panel of sorts? who knows. Regardless, having spent a great deal of my career covering wellness trends, this felt right up my ally. Nerves hit when I realized IT WAS AN ACTUAL DEBATE, complete with opening statements and rebuttals. Cue slight panic, but, after a lovely zoom call with the powers at be at Substack, my brilliant opponent Celia Chen, and Jessica, it was clear what this was meant to be: an occasion to try something new. I did what I tend to do and tapped into my Artist’s Way mental encyclopedia and reminding myself that creativity thrives in discomfort. So this small creative risk: composing an argument and presenting my stance to be voted on in a public forum, was merely a unique opportunity to explore a side of me I hadn’t tapped into yet: someone who does a debate.

The whole evening was fantastic, full of intellectually stimulating discourse on topics such as: is labiaplasty empowering?; will GLP-1’s kill eroticism?; and my topic: Is the menopause market predatory? (my assigned stance was no, read said argument below). It was so fun to reconnect with Erica Chidi, Shira Barlow, MS, RD, and Jayme Cyk and meet the other fantastic debaters including Virgie Tovar, Dr. Mochael Reed, and Chad O’Connell, the founder of Asset (according to the crowd’s consensus we DO need asshole skincare FYI). Each debater rose to the occasion and I loved hearing each and every POV.

The thrill of it all? I ended up winning, I’ve included my debate full below (mainly because my mom requested to read it), plus outfit details of the evening, because that’s my truth. And despite the nerves going into it, I woke up the following day feeling expanded, reminded of the power of trying something new. A gift we can all give ourselves is to push past our norms, finding a new aspect of oneself in the process. Take this as a loving nudge to try something new.

My full debate:

For starters, here’s my completely unserious intro: Elizabeth Kott is a culture podcaster who’s known for her taste-making eye. Her Substack, the Too Niche Mood Board, is a detailed companion to her lifestyle and trend -focused podcast, Too Niche?. Elizabeth started to podcast at an early age by leaving voicemails on her home answering machine about clothes she wanted to buy. Formatively shaped, for better or worse, by binge-watching The Hills (which she still watches as historical record), she’s long known her calling was tied to LA, consumer trends, and explaining exactly why she doesn’t like something.

Opening Argument:

I’m here to argue that the menopause market is not predatory.

Popular culture has long been a touchstone to our zeitgeist. And since the beginning of time the few glimpses we had of menopause in popular culture were awkward at best, and problematic at worst. I’d like to take us back to one of those moments… to Abu Dhabi, the backdrop of the 2010 film, Sex and the City 2, the critically un-acclaimed sequel to Sex and the City movie.

There we find 50 year old Samantha Jones, a character otherwise known for her glamour and fearlessness, desperately rubbing yam cream on her body and hauling armfuls of supplements through customs. Her North Star, as she declares, is Suzanne Somers, who was the singular self-styled guru of mid-life hormone health that we had at the time.

Inspo

Now, this was written for comedy. The scene was played for laughs. But beneath the humor, the underlying message came through loud and clear: menopause is messy. It’s embarrassing. It’s something to be handled quietly, with desperation and a little bit of shame.

And even more troubling is that Dubai has better medicine for women than America just kidding…I’m actually just workshopping this as a bit for the Riyadh Comedy Festival.

In all seriousness, for a lot of women, especially those who hadn’t entered that stage of life yet, such as myself, back in 2010 this was one of the only reference points we had. Imagine that: one of the few cultural examples of menopause, and it came wrapped in parody, a punchline.

And that, right there, is the problem. Silence, shame, and caricature, that is what’s predatory. Not the fact that today, we finally have a whole entire industry that is paying attention.

Because here’s the truth: menopause is universal. Every single woman, and many trans and nonbinary people, will go through it. It affects health, relationships, careers, and quality of life. And yet for decades, it was treated as invisible, swept under the rug, left out of health education, left out of mainstream conversation.

Now compare that past to what we’re seeing today. A growing menopause market that treats this life stage with seriousness and empathy. Products that aim to provide relief. Communities that offer solidarity. Doctors and clinicians who are finally being trained to speak about it. Even brands that are stepping up to educate and normalize it.

Some will say that’s commercialization. I say it’s progress.

Think of it this way: acne used to be treated in much of the same way. It was embarrassing. It was seen as a personal flaw, something to hide with makeup and shame. People rarely talked about it openly, and solutions were limited.

Then the skincare industry stepped in. Clearasil in the 1950s. Proactiv in the 1990s. And today, Gen Z has taken it even further with pimple patch stickers, wearing them out in public, even making them decorative and cool.

Commercialization didn’t create acne. But it created language. It created campaigns. It created products and communities that helped shift the cultural narrative. Acne became recognized as something common, something manageable, something that no longer had to define your self-worth.

The same thing is happening with menopause. The creation of this market doesn’t trap us, it empowers us. It doesn’t create the condition, but it creates the conversation.

And the truth is, we need it in the zeitgeist. We need it in our culture. Because when we name things, when we put them on the table instead of hiding them under it, we give people agency and power.

So no, the menopause market isn’t preying on women. It’s finally paying attention to us. It’s not about exploitation, it’s about education, access, and dignity.

Because if our only cultural reference point is Michael Patrick King’s depiction of what he thinks we are going through, then thank God the menopause market showed up.

Rebuttel:

I want to take a moment to go deeper into the question of commercialization, because this is where the “predatory” argument often tries to land its punch.

The assumption is that if there’s money involved, it must be exploitative. But the reality is, commercialization is not inherently bad. In fact, it often legitimizes a market.

Let me give you an example outside of health. Substack created a platform that allows writers to publish their work and get paid directly by readers. That’s commercialization. They built an infrastructure that markets writers. Does that make Substack predatory? No. What it did was legitimize the work of independent writers, giving us visibility, income, and agency.

The same principle applies to menopause. Having a menopause market doesn’t mean we’re exploiting women, it means we’re finally acknowledging them. It means we’re building infrastructure around a life stage that half the population will go through, a stage that has been ignored for far too long. Commercialization signals that it matters.

Now, I do want to acknowledge the critique that often comes up, the supplement industry. Yes, it can be scammy and trust me I know this first hand, I had a wellness podcast for over 10 years,. But let’s give the consumer a bit more credit here, we are not naive. Women are intelligent, informed, and increasingly skeptical consumers. We can see past the grift, unless its a fancy candle, they got me there. But more importantly, a few bad actors don’t erase the broader advances the menopause market represents.

Because what we’re seeing is not just supplements, it’s medical research, it’s new clinical training, it’s communities, it’s public education, and most importantly it’s in the conversation. It’s the women’s health movement catching up after decades of being sidelined.

So when I hear the argument that the menopause market is predatory, I think: no, the menopause market is proof of progress. It’s the sign that menopause is finally moving from the margins into the mainstream. And that is something we have long deserved.

Photo credit @linusandhiscamera

Closing Statement:

The motion today is that the menopause market is predatory. I’ve argued that it is not, and I want to close by addressing both why it matters, and why some of the critiques don’t hold up.

Opponents will say the menopause market preys on fear. But I’d argue the real predator was silence. For decades, women had nowhere to turn, no information, no community, and certainly no accurate cultural visibility around this stage of life. Fear thrives in a vacuum. And with the creation of products within the menopause market, there’s research, and conversation that goes hand in hand, and that is empowering, not exploitative.

Another argument is that this industry just wants to sell women things they don’t need. But menopause is not a fabricated problem. It is a universal biological transition that impacts health, quality of life, and longevity. We don’t call the birthing industry predatory for addressing pregnancy needs, just as we shouldn’t call menopause care predatory for acknowledging and offering solutions for the host of symptoms that can arise throughout this stage of life.

Yes, the supplement space can be messy, but a few bad actors don’t invalidate the broader movement. Women are intelligent consumers. We can see through the grift. And what we’re seeing alongside supplements is medical research, better physician training, and a much needed cultural shift that legitimizes midlife as something to talk about rather than something to hide.

And finally, the capitalism critique: “If there’s profit, it must be predatory.” But the truth is, we live in a commercial society. Profit and progress can coexist.

I’ll close on a personal note: I no longer feel fearful or confused regarding entering this stage of my life. I actually feel optimistic, knowing that I’ll have support due to the existence of the menopause market, that means easier access to experts in the midlife field, an upswing of helpful data due to research and probably a solid product of two to guide me through it.

So let’s be clear: the menopause market has given the conversation around this stage a seat at the cultural table. This is progress, it is not predatory.

The prize? a Magic Mike T-shirt + DVD

Pardon my pre debate living room chaos, this is what I wore

What I wore: Jenni Kayne Denim Shirt | Citizens of Humanity Petite Ayla Jeans | YSSO Droplet Mist Hoop Earrings | Tony Bianco Foma Boots

Thanks so much to Erica, Jessica and Substack for including me :)