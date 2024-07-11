Contrapposto Clinics for aesthetic dermatology on La Cienega

The question I most frequently get asked is: what should I do when I’m in LA?. Any LA dweller will tell you to be more specific as there is so much to say from this simple question. So I thought to myself how does one niche this? The most obvious answer was to go classically LA with it, and cover the best of wellness and beauty from an LA hot girl perspective (of course). Whether we wear it on our sleeve or it lies dormant within, we all have hot person tendencies and this here list is sure to wake the sleeping hottie beast of even the coldest of LA explorer.

Joining me to share her professional opinion on the matter, is comedy influencer and hot girl representative, Amanda McCants, and like any bonafide hot person in the year of 2024, here is her TikTok + Instagram for you to get acquainted.

One last thing before we get to hauling: here are the details and sign up link for my Q3 Mood Board Workshop on Zoom, taking place this Sunday, July 14 @ 2pm EST / 11am PST

Face:

Kosha Spa in Sherman Oaks (pic via Yelp)

Kosha Spa (Studio City): Specializing in facial massage and lymph drainage, I love the buccal and holistic facials. Bonus: they have a great instagram account (@koshaspa) teaching at home facial massage techniques

Corrective Skincare (Santa Monica): Specializing in clearing acne. Tell them I sent you with code: ELIZABETH15 for 15% off your first visit or on any products

Dr. Barbara Stürm Boutique and Spa (West Hollywood): Amanda’s pick for clearing the skin, she recommends going to Sasha

Biologique Recherche Ambassade Los Angeles (Melrose Place)

Contrapposto Clinics (West Hollywood): Casey Welk is my choice for aesthetic dermatology and skincare

Nurse Nousha (Beverly Hills): Nousha does wonderful, natural looking work. She also has a really amazing post treatment face oil, called Reset Oil, that I love

Conejo Valley Med Spa (Thousand Oaks)

Hair:

Extra Stitch Extensions (Valencia, CA): Amanda’s rec for extensions, I’ve seen these irl and they are undetectable

Andy Lecompte Salon (West Hollywood): I go to Bianca Hillier for color and Jesse Alexandre for cut

Treats:

Beverly Hills Juice on Beverly and Orlando (pic via goop)

Alfred Tea (West Hollywood): Located within Glossier Alley, get the Boba

Beverly Hills Juice (West Hollywood): My order: Banana Mana shake add carrot juice

Hugo’s (West Hollywood): My favorite order: Chicken Club in a spinach wrap, with grilled chicken and veggie bacon, no vegan mayo, add honey chipotle dressing on the side, with a side salad (also a location in Studio City)

Erewhon: We really get into our dark horse favorites in the episode, and I’m thinking this deserves a separate post so… watch this space

Nails:

Oh La La Nails and Beauty Lounge (Studio City): Amanda’s pick

Lanicure (Hollywood): My Pick

Workouts:

Silver Springs on Melrose (pic via West Hollywood Design District)

Avenir Pilates (Silver Lake): Not trying to blow up this spot because the classes are usually at capacity, but it is a wonderful place for classic pilates. My favorite teacher is Allie P but everyone here is great (also a location in Burbank)

Y7 Studio (Silver Lake): My local pick for hot yoga, there are many locations (Austin, Chicago, NY). I’m also partial to this place because their founder, Sarah, is a fellow Michigan girlie, and we went to theater camp together when we were kids

Silver Springs (West Hollywood): the current epicenter of hot people working out in a hot room in LA

Equinox (Studio City): Amanda’s gym rec, many many locations all over obviously.

Carrie’s Pilates Plus (West Hollywood): Amanda recs Hannah’s class

Hot 8 Yoga (Sherman Oaks): Amanda’s pick for hot yoga, and I can attest to these being great classes, many locations all over LA

Treatments:

Botanarchy for acupuncture in Hollywood

Botanarchy Herbs and Acupuncture (Hollywood): I trust Carolyn Barron, with my life

Detox by Rebecca (Beverly Hills): An Amanda rec that I am most definitely booking for myself

A book Rec moment: Lymph expert, Lisa Gainsley’s book, The Book of Lymph, all about the the lymphatic system, for those wanting to deep dive

The Tox (Studio City): for full body lymphatic massage, Many locations in the US

Pause Wellness Studio (West Hollywood): for infrared, cryo therapy, float therapy , IV drips etc etc. This is where I always bring friends when they are visiting, also has many locations in and out of California

Huge thanks to our newest sponsor HigherDOSE. If you can’t make it to Pause for a sweat, I promise you this is the next best option. Use code NICHE for 15% Off your first purchase at HigherDose.com.

What did we miss? Leave your LA recs below.

P.s. Watch an extended version of last week’s episode with Pat Regan here