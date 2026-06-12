Being a Madonna head is a niche I have been well-versed in since I came into consciousness. So, an episode around the topic has long been an inevitability. As we find ourselves in the wake of a new album cycle, it seems like the time is right to take a trip down Madonna memory lane. There is no one better to join me for this conversation than Ryan Allingham. Ryan is a music industry expert, creator of the Substack, Super Good Books, and one of my very best friends since I was 17. Together, we speak fluent Madonna.

Important to note we recorded this prior to the Times Square performance, the short film release, and the third single from Confessions II, Love Sensation, dropping. I didn’t want the police to come, so I refrained from including any Madonna song clips in the episode, so here (and below) is a curated playlist to go along with the haul. Would love to hear your Madonna picks on any and all the topics we covered so please weigh in below 🪩

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Mentioned in the episode:

Madonna outfit details at madonnaoutfits.wordpress.com, an unparalleled wealth of Madonna fashion info

Named my favorite Madonna deep cuts here

Made you a playlist:

Favorite album artwork:

Madonna album artwork via Reddit

My pick: Ray of Light | Ryan’s pick: True Blue

Favorite videos:

My pick: Rain | Ryan’s pick: Don’t Tell Me

Gonna dress you up in my love:

Some favorite looks: Tom Ford Gucci @VMA's; Ray of Light album Dolce raincoat; Dolce & Gabbana at the Gold Globes, Custom Dolce Britney tee, Confessions at Coachella; Ray of light era Versace at Met Gala

Madonna Joomi Joolz tank from Don’t Tell Me via madonnaoutfits

Custom Dolce and Gabbana white Britney cotton tank top via madonnaoutfits

Pop Emergency! Madonna + Britney at the VMA’s:

Courtney Love is in desperate need of attention:

F*CK MARY KILL:

Don’t Tell Me cowboy ; Nothing Really Matters geisha; Bedtime Stories smokey eye

Evita; Truth or Dare; Desperately Seeking Susan

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Closing this out with some Madonna Dolce and Gabbana tees from S/S 2001 that I crave:

P.S. Join me for my Summer Mood Board Session, June 28 on Zoom! Details + sign up here.

Ryan’s supergoodbooks summer reading recs:

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