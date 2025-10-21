Mood Board: October Shopping
Two pairs of petite friendly pants, shoes I'm walking to the office in all while still saying no to color apparently
Hey - welcome to a revised Too Niche Mood Board which will be focused on a weekly (drum roll please)… Mood Board. Feels like a duh but here we are. Expect a weekly board rounding up what I’m into at the moment or it may have a theme(?), trying this out today with this tight but right round up of what I’ve been wearing on repeat so far this season:
Nike Air Rift Mary Jane - I’m constantly on the look out for a comfy pair of shoes that I can walk to the office in and these are that
Jenni Kayne Denim Shirt - As a price per wear girlie I was able to justify this purchase, it reminded me of a thicker version of the AYR Deep End shirt which is on constant rotation. I’ve been wearing it as is as a shirt or as a layering peice (and its currently 20% off).
Ruti ‘on the loose’ Work Pants- I feel like there is an onslought of brands offering petite sizing as of late (bless), I wear these pants at least 2x a week. I got a size 4P. (also currently on sale).
Agolde Low Curve Crop Jeans - Another additon to my pants for shorts list. Big fan for a wider more day to day look.
St. Agni Bon Bon Bag - I actually bought this bag last yeat but am still using it everyday so its worth including, also the brand has alot on sale right now too.
Aritzia Bare Merino Wool Cardigan - I got the crew neck version in brown and I’m wearing it all the damn time, sadly that style is sold out but now this cardigan version in on my Wi$h Li$t.
The Latest from the Too Niche Universe:
Craving some further sartorial chatting? please see my latest episode of Too Niche? with my buddy Jackie Tohn where we answer listener questions including deep thoughts on closet cleans, re-tooling one’s style on a budget, little luxury predictions for 2026 and a lot more.
I’ll be taking a break from my seasonal Gilmore Girls rewatch to check out the second season of Jackie’s show Nobody Wants This. So curious, what else are we currently watching a the moment?
Thanks to everyone who sent in q’s for this episode!
Massive thanks to the Too Niche’s sponsor, OSEA, use code NICHE at for 10% off your first order at OSEAmalibu.com. Give the gift of the Everything Shower with their Ocean Body Glow Set ($98 at a $138 value).