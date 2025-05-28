photo credit: Briana Lane

Ready to clarify your goals and get visually aligned for the month ahead?

My Mood Board Workshop is your creative reset button. Part The Artist’s Way ritual, part Pinterest-core visioning session. Below is an FAQ with everything you need to know about Sunday’s virtual event.

What is it?

A seasonal, 75-minute virtual workshop where we blend The Artist’s Way-style journaling with practical tools like Pinterest and Canva to create a personalized, digital mood board meant to be saved as your desktop and phone background. It’s part intention-setting, part creative play.

When is it?

The Summer Workshop is Sunday, June 1 at 12p PST / 3p EST on Zoom.

Who’s it for?

Anyone feeling in-between, inspired-but-scattered, or just wanting a fresh way to reset for the month or season ahead. No design skills required.

What happens during the session?

Journaling prompts to help you clarify your goals and dreams for the Summer season

Pinterest pinning (with guidance!)

Mood board creation in Canva

A brief group share to aid in formalizing your vision for the season ahead

What do I need to bring?

Pen + paper

A (free) Pinterest account

A (free) Canva account

A laptop or tablet

About 90 minutes to yourself

Do I need to be artistic?

Not at all. You don’t need to be “visual” or have a vision—just curiosity and a willingness to explore

Will there be a replay?

While this live workshop is intended to be experienced in real time, we do offer a recorded session for those unable to attend.

How much is it?

$45 to reserve your spot.

Questions?

Feel free to DM me on Instagram or reply directly to this post—hope you can join me!

Spots are limited—enroll here to save your seat.

This Mood Board method is one of my favorite creative practices! For some more innovative creative tools, check out the most recent episode of Too Niche? covering AI tools for creatives.

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