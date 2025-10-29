What’s everyone being for halloween? are we still doing that? I had imagined back in the summer going as Lady Gaga from the “how bad to you want me” part of the Mayhem Ball, so spiritually I’m doing that. But I’m in Michigan this week, so I’m putting all my creative genius into dressing up my family’s two mini poodles in cowboy hats and bandanas and having them go as Brokeback Mountain.

Right in line with spooky season, I am delighted to have the author of The Final Girls Guide To The Horrors of Dating, my friend Rory Uphold on Too Niche?

Yes, it is a topical discussion as we get into the horror show that is modern dating. Juxtaposed with the scary stories that inspired the book, there is so much wisdom that Rory provides. We get into everything from knowing your worth, Millenial women as the ultimate final girl generation, why I’m saved in her phone as ‘Elizabeth Kott - japanese condoms’, and off topic, I went ahead and asked her about her recent trip to Korea in the name of beauty tourism.

And here’s a random spattering of what I’ve been into this week;

Noyz Solid Fragrance: I’m currrently in Michigan and brought this scent with me in my bag, I love this particular scent and I love even more that its solid, no spillage, perfect for traveling.

HigherDOSE: The colder season is upon us + I’m never trying to leave the house which is why this brand really hits the spot for me. My most used items include the PEMF mat (I like the GO smaller size) and the sauna blanket. I have to say that the towel insert has been a personal game changer when I use the sweat blanket. (code NICHE20 for 20% off)

Maruman Notebook: This week and always. This is THE notebook that I’ve been using and recomending for years to anyone looking to start a morning pages practice. Ideal pen to paper glide, and the size is just right for me, not too big not too small at 9” x 7”.

And Focus by And Repeat : Founded by fellow substacker (and debater) Jayme Cyk and her husband, this product is great for helping me sit down and focus on the task at hand. (Edit to add: Jayme gave us a promo code! TOONICHEMOODBOARD20 at checkout)

Bondi Boost Thermal Brush: Best purchase of the season thus far, my #1 pick for the upcoming sephora sale — here’s a full compilation of what I currently use + what I’m buying.

Leaving you with my protein+ focus pumpkin spice latte™ recipe:

a gorgeous screen shot from the recipe video

Blend together:

Coconut water

Four Sigmatic focus mushroom packet

Vanilla protein powder (I use Mikuna)

cinnamon

Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice coffee concentrate

Pour over ice or enjoy as is!

P.S. In case you missed it, here’s last week’s post ft. my episode with Jackie Tohn from Nobody Wants This + my favorite fashions from October

*Thank you so much for reading/listening. Truly, it means a lot that you’re here. If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked this post.

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