SATC imagery has been done to death on here, but this one applies.

And suddenly we are in fall. This week found me harnessing the new season, the energy of the eclipse and the Jewish New Year and going full shui mode on every nook and cranny of my house and tech…taking everything out of cupboards and drawers, doing a strong edit, going through file after file on my laptop, organizing and deleting. The next phase is tackling the piles of giveaways/donations I’m left with. Am I the only one who faces trouble with the post purge, actual getting rid part? All this to say, as a result I’ve found myself rounding out Q3 feeling a bit lighter and a lot more organized. If you are inspired to have a shui day of your own, I’d like to point you to some listening companions to join you through the process.

Firstly, in the Too Niche Universe, my conversation with Lori Dyan, aka Tarot Lori was a return to So Retrograde form, chatting new moon and full moon rituals, plus a card pull meant to find you when you find it. I’ve been getting readings from Lori for years and highly recommend this episode/ booking a reading with her should you be at all tarot curious. I know I said I wanted to pull together my healers rec list, and the list is listing but my truth is I got seriously in my head bc I was like, damn this is reading quite woo. So right now it’s in the drafts, but should you be interested in who I speak to to channel my guides, I’m happy to provide.

As a nepo- rec of sorts, might I point you in the direction of Teeny Tiny? A comedy special that recently made its debut as part of The Lyric Hyperion’s YouTube channel, Spesh. Teeny Tiny is a one man show by Joey Greer, he is very funny (and also my husband).

I recently finished listening to the Gwyneth biography by Amy Odell and loved it!… then accidentally went very minimally viral on tiktok talking about it. Oops I called the book an autobiography, I meant biography, and I blame my Goop Kitchen chicken caesar wrap with spicy dressing blackout for that.

For your continued listening pleasure, its now seasonally appropriate to listen to this random person’s Meg Ryan jazzy fall playlist on Spotify, that I listen to starting around this time every year.

As I mentioned in this week’s episode I’ve been fully pilled by my phone lately. I ‘m having a hard time stopping the scroll…a reading deprivation (one of my favorite and most effective Artist’s Way tasks) is certainly in order. Planning on doing this with my Studio Hours group that launches in October. Studio Hours is a 7 week program I created for anyone who has ever done the Artist’s Way, its a a refresh and reconnection if you will, and doesn’t require you to re-read the book, you can learn more about it here.

And finally, I’m so honored to have Stacy London join me for the week’s installment of Too Niche?. The convo is full of Stacy’s insights on midlife and style, plus the niche thing she’s currently into. The convo was aptly timed because next week (Sept 30), I’ll be taking part in Jessica DeFino and Erica Chidi’s The Hole Debate, presented by Substack. I’ve been tasked with the stance that the menopause market is NOT predatory, and I was so lucky to have Stacy share her wealth of knowledge with me on the topic as I prep for the debate. The event is free so if you are in LA, join us (ticket link here) and watch me venture out of my comfort zone !

Ok this is more copy than I have written in a while. If you crave more, I invite you to join me for my next Mood Board Workshop October 4, not only is it a powerful intention setting practice, but I teach you how to do those cool image collages that are so fun to make and see.

PS! send me your questions/ what’s on your mind for my next listener Q+A episode, I have a very fun friend joining me and all q’s will be anonymous. Msg me here or DM me.