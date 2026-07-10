Niche Beauty Haul
Putting some items on your radar for summer 2026
This week, I invited Jessica Matlin, co-founder and host of the long-running beauty podcast Fat Mascara, and current beauty consultant at Moda Operandi, to join me for a good old-fashioned beauty haul covering the niche luxury products we’re most excited about right now.
We get into the beauty PR flood zone, why the “beauty wardrobe” is starting to feel like the new capsule closet, and the categories that are currently having a moment: lipstick-meets-lip balm formulas, a host of fragrances that were completely new to me, bare nail glazes, press-ons, and body care that’s catching our attention. And obviously, close out the episode with our initial thoughts on Madonna’s Confessions II.
Mentioned in this episode (by category)
💋 Lips
Violette_FR Bisou Balm
m.ph: Lip Siggy
m.ph: Over Liner
Westman Atelier: HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick
Sarah Creal: Hydrating Lipstick
👁️ Eyes
Chantecaille: Faux Cils Mascara
Thrive Causemetics: Liquid Lash Extensions
ILIA: Limitless Lash Mascara (Brown)
Lisa Eldridge: Kitten Lash Mascara
L’Oréal: Voluminous Mascara
🌸 Fragrance
Maison d’Etto: Karat EG
Lore: Little Softie
Lore: Disfruta
Byredo: Blanche Absolu
What We Do Is Secret: Covert Musk
Dries Van Noten: Fleur de Mal
Kiehl’s: Original Musk
Tania Bulhões: Chá Bronco
💅 Nails
Manucurist: Active Bright
Gitti: Nail Glaze
Celisse: Nail Polish
Olive & June: Press-On Nails
🛁 Face + Body
39 BC: Sage Water Oil Cleanser
Lona: Prickly Pear Oil & Serum
By Terry: Baume de Rose
Farah Hamidi: Bronzer Compact
📚 Mentioned
Fat Mascara Episode with Madonna’s Makeup artist Marcello Gutierrez
Closing this out with a visual of the Escada Summer scents of my teenage years as mentioned in the episode:
Niche Promo Codes:
NOOD (new!): Their non-adhesive nipple covers are one of the best inventions. Depending on the occasion, I love the adhesive ones too. Code: NICHE10 for 10% off at Lovenood.com
Clearstem: Their Hypochlorous Acid spray is one of my face product musts. Code: NICHE for 15% off Clearstem.com
Cranberry Isles Matcha: NICHE20 for 20% off site wide at Cranberry-isles.com
P.S. I started a substack for Club Artist’s Way! and have launched Club Morning Pages, open to paid subscribers. Join me every Friday (8am PT / 11am ET) on Zoom for a 45-minute, live morning pages writing session. There is an (optional) prompt, cameras off + some gentle background music to close out the week with some writing.
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total selleb alignment 🤝
I’ve been dying to find a bottle of Escada Ibiza Hippie again. That was my jam in high school and it smelled so good