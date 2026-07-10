This week, I invited Jessica Matlin, co-founder and host of the long-running beauty podcast Fat Mascara, and current beauty consultant at Moda Operandi, to join me for a good old-fashioned beauty haul covering the niche luxury products we’re most excited about right now.

We get into the beauty PR flood zone, why the “beauty wardrobe” is starting to feel like the new capsule closet, and the categories that are currently having a moment: lipstick-meets-lip balm formulas, a host of fragrances that were completely new to me, bare nail glazes, press-ons, and body care that’s catching our attention. And obviously, close out the episode with our initial thoughts on Madonna’s Confessions II.

Mentioned in this episode (by category)

💋 Lips

👁️ Eyes

🌸 Fragrance

💅 Nails

🛁 Face + Body

📚 Mentioned

Closing this out with a visual of the Escada Summer scents of my teenage years as mentioned in the episode:

pic via Etsy

Niche Promo Codes:

P.S. I started a substack for Club Artist’s Way! and have launched Club Morning Pages, open to paid subscribers. Join me every Friday (8am PT / 11am ET) on Zoom for a 45-minute, live morning pages writing session. There is an (optional) prompt, cameras off + some gentle background music to close out the week with some writing.

*Enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board? I’d love it if you liked or shared this post with a friend. Products mentioned here may include affiliate links, I earn a small commission if you choose to purchase through them. Huge thanks if you do 🖤