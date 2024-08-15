Art by Laura Collins from the THNK1994 exhibit: ‘Nicole Richie’s 2007 Memorial Day BBQ’

This week I’m joined by Viviana Olen and Matt Harkins, the genius minds behind the THNK1994 Museum. As longtime purveyors of where pop culture meets niche, they join me on the mic to haul our current niche obsessions of the season.

Notes from this episode:

Dr. Zizmor’s Guide to Beauty Aids circa 1978

Olympia Dukakis and her salad dressing at Planet Hollywood

I hope you can join me for my September Mood Board Workshop on zoom, Tuesday, September 3 at 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST, details and sign up here.

Osea is one of Too Niche’s long standing partners, and this week they launched a brand new product, Undaria Algae Body Wash. I was lucky enough to get to try it pre-launch and it is an instant A+. Get 10% off at oseamalibu.com with code: niche

Note: I earn a tiny commission when you use my codes, and I truly appreciate your support of the show!