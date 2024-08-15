Niche Things Haul
THNK1994's Viviana Olen and Matt Harkins join me for a meeting of the minds of what's currently niche for Summer 2024
This week I’m joined by Viviana Olen and Matt Harkins, the genius minds behind the THNK1994 Museum. As longtime purveyors of where pop culture meets niche, they join me on the mic to haul our current niche obsessions of the season.
Notes from this episode:
Real Housewives Pointing art by Laura Collins
Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm by Kim Cattrall
The Perfumed Court or Scent Split for decanted perfumes in sample sizes
Escentric Molecules Perfumes ‘skin scents’
Costco couch return on TikTok
The Unkindest Cut (20/20 on Hulu)
Looksmaxxing w/ the UMax app
Dr. Zizmor’s Brand Name Guide to Beauty Aids…
Aqua Care with Urea, a Zizmor rec
FIRE (financial independence retiring early) on Reddit
Olympia Dukakis’s greek salad dressing recipe
Cookies! my current LA favorite is the tahini jam swirl cookie from Sqirl
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America’s Next Top Model Short Women Stampede
THNK1994’s Mary Kate & Ash Tray
I hope you can join me for my September Mood Board Workshop on zoom, Tuesday, September 3 at 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST, details and sign up here.
Osea is one of Too Niche’s long standing partners, and this week they launched a brand new product, Undaria Algae Body Wash. I was lucky enough to get to try it pre-launch and it is an instant A+. Get 10% off at oseamalibu.com with code: niche
Note: I earn a tiny commission when you use my codes, and I truly appreciate your support of the show!
Is it possible to see a recording of the mood board workshop?? I live in Ireland and I’m dying to join but it’s way too late Ireland time :( lmk!!