I just wrapped Week 12 of Club Artist’s Way for 2024 (a true delight of an experience) and one of the final tasks that the book’s author, Julia Cameron, invites us to do is: mend any mending. There are countless ways to interpret such a prompt: Socks have holes? Darn them or recycle them. Haven’t talked to that person in a while? Reach out, call, text, write a note. Feather your nest. Set intentions for not only the upcoming year, but how you would like to close out this one.

As we inch towards the finish line of 2024, I highlight my own end of year mending practices and fun discoveries for ushering these along in this week’s episode of Too Niche. Additionally, I discuss my experience with an unintentional social media cleanse that I’m positive was the catalyst for the space, clarity and inspiration that allowed me to put a lot of the suggestions that I speak on in the episode into practice.

I invite you to listen (brevity is king with this one, coming in at 23 min!) and check out my notes and links to what was mentioned below.

Thank you to my friends at Leune Lab and Osea for making today’s haul happen :)

In lieu of my scrapped idea for a proper holiday gift guide episode, I’m excited to share that I’ve launched E’s Store over on Flagship. Flagship is a very cool platform that allows me to feature my favorite items from independent and emerging brands. My particular shop focuses on niche finds for your home, pantry and life. I invite you to check it out, and start your own! (I get a little kick back if you sign up using my link)

*This post contains affiliate links, meaning I earn a tiny commission if you make a purchase — at no extra cost to you. As a personal policy, I only link to products that I love or covet, that I think are worthy of being on your radar as well. Thank you for your support!

Thank you to my friends at Leune Lab and Osea for making today’s haul happen:

Leune Lab get 15% off of legal THC edibles with code: NICHE (my faves are Desert Gold and Cloud Berry) on Leunelab.com

Osea get 10% off with code NICHE, they have some amazing holiday gift sets right now on Oseamalibu.com