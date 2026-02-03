Welcome to my February Obsessions & Recs.

Covering: My latest (questionable?) wellness fixation. Hair recovery, as I too, am a victim of Abbey Yung Method online propaganda. My newish bone broth phase, and since Ina says, store bought is fine, I’ve provided the names of a few that I’ve been enjoying (named’ em!).

I also talk about a mood board related widget, a travel bag that simply shocked me by its greatness, and I’m back on the Law of Attraction and Course in Miracles train, because in these trying times, I’m re-trying stuff. PLUS a quick check-in on what’s happening with Club Artist’s Way for Winter/Spring 2026 and thank you to everyone who checked out Club Artist's Way ’s newly launched Bulletin right here on Substack.

Mentioned in this episode:

Biocharger

Abbey Yung Hair Method

Epres Bond Treatment

Olaplex no 3

Roz Hair Oil

Crown affair Overnight Serum

Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Primer

Pinterest Widget

Kroma Bone Broth

Art of Broth

Bare Bones Broth packets

Trader Joe’s Bone Broth (the one in the refrigerated section)

Mz Wallace Medium Tote

Esther and Jerry Hicks books

Marianne Williamson’s Tuesday Newsletter

Club Artist's Way Bulletin + Club Morning Pages on Substack

Club Artists Way, my 13-week guided group experience through The Artist’s Way is now enrolling for Winter/Spring Sessions! code: Substack for $50 off

Join the Club

Some promos + promo codes:

Maison du Roc: My favorite winter scent is their Bois Sacré, 20% off with code: EK20 for 20% off

Oak Essentials: Their eye balm is an absolute A+, and from now through 2/9, all orders over $100 will receive a FREE Nourishing Cleansing Milk ($48 value).

Z Supply: Been living in their tracksuit (zip up + pants) code: ZS-ELIZABETHPRESPRING15 for 15% off at zsupply.com

Thank you for listening / reading! Until next time, stay niche.

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