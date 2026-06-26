It’s time for our June installment of Obsessions + Recs, and joining me to forecast the summer are the foremost minds in beauty and fashion critique, Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick of Mess World (dream guests!).

We get into our predictions for the season and the trends that have hit our radar as of late. Everything from cadaver fat fillers and the Marilyn Monroe resurgence to the Kardashian fashion knockoff industrial complex, bare nails as a peasant era indicator, Rosie O’Donnell’s facelift, influencer hauls as a reason to Brick, and oh so much more.

Feast your eyes on this! As a rare occurrence, you can watch the full video of this conversation right here:

Mentioned in the episode:

some visuals from the episode

Niche Promo Codes:

Clearstem (new!): Their Hypochlorous Acid spray is one of my face product musts. Code: NICHE for 15% off Clearstem.com

Higher Dose: Still devoted to my heated PEMF mat even though it is summer. Code: NICHE for 15% Off at Higherdose.com

Oak Essentials: I use their Body spf and Eye Balm daily, now through 6/30 all orders $150+ will receive a FREE Jenni Kayne x Oak Essentials Canvas Tote Bag at OakEssentials.com

P.S. I started a substack for Club Artist’s Way! and have launched Club Morning Pages, open to paid subscribers. Join me every Friday (8am PT / 11am ET) on Zoom for a 45-minute, live morning pages writing session. There is an (optional) prompt, cameras off + some gentle background music to close out the week with some writing.

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