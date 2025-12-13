Had to talk two essential topics with Dianna Cohen, founder of Crown Affair on the podcast this week— the art of the perfect air dry and the creative process. Dianna and I first met in September 2020 when we did The Artist’s Way together (the ultimate meet cute).

Should this convo spark your interest around anything The Artist’s Way, I’m very excited to soon share some new Club Artist’s Way offerings for 2026.

First things first though, my 2026 Mood Board Masterclass is back! My mood board workshops are a guided, live ritual to help you clarify your intentions and visually map the year ahead, part reflection, part creative reset.

This season, I’ll be hosting two virtual sessions to help you set your intentions for the year ahead:

Tuesday, December 30th at 3pm PT / 6pm ET

Saturday, January 3rd at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET

This is a two-hour session; cost: $98. Space is limited. As a thank you for being here with me this year, Too Niche Mood Board subscribers get $10 off with code SUBSTACK.

Reserve Your Spot

Mentioned in the episode:

For a haircut I go to Jesse at Andy LeCompte.

Re: hair breakage - This is the silk bonnet I got since our convo, its fine, but im not consistent about wearing it. I’ve been putting my hair half up with a Crown Affair silk scrunchie and that seems to be helping.

Overnight Repair Serum- this is the product Dianna recommended, she so kindly sent me a bottle after we chatted and I can honestly say I’m loving this.

No Heat Waves tutorial.

Crown Affair clips.

Crown affair hair towel.

Roz styling oil is my new favorite heat protectant styling product and this is my favorite hair powder.

These are my favorite notebooks for morning pages.

Quick end of episode candle haul:

For more Too Niche? candle talk check out Holiday Candles w/ Lauren Lapkus + my convo with Sir Candle Man.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 4 ever.

You can find Dianna on Instagram + TikTok and right here on Substack.

Special thanks to my sponsor for this episode, OSEA — use code NICHE at for 10% off your first order at OSEAmalibu.com. I’m currently loving their Ocean Body Glow Set.

*It means so much to me that you’re here! If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked or shared this post. Some products mentioned include affiliate links, I may earn a small commission if you choose to purchase through them. Thank you so much for reading/listening, stay niche!