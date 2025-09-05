Skims face shapewear: satire, marketing genius, or grim?… pic via Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram

This week on Too Niche?, I sit down with Jessica DeFino, beauty culture critic and creator of essential Substack read, FLESH WORLD, for a discussion on intersection of the current pop culture landscape and popular beauty trends.

We get into:

Plastic Surgery Summer: The facelift frenzy dominating headlines, red carpets, and group chats. Skims Face Shapewear Marketing: Is it satire, marketing genius, or just purely grim?

This picture of Alanis and Kristen Wiig from the Celine show was my song of the summer… image via SEELE Mag

Goop’s Lasting Cultural Influence: I’m almost through the Gwyneth unauthorized biography and needed Jessica’s take.

Beauty Politics: The ties between aesthetics, power, and identity today.

Links & Mentions from the Episode:

Club Artist’s Way — Fall 2025 Enrollment Is Open!

he Fall 2025 session of Club Artist’s Way runs Sept 18 – Dec 18 (with Thanksgiving week off).

Club Artist’s Way is my 13-week group for diving into The Artist’s Way together. Each week we gather for 60-minutes on Zoom for check-ins, accountability, and discussion. A supportive crew will be cheering you on as you write Morning Pages, go on Artist Dates, and reconnect with your creative spark.

This Fall I’m offering two Thursday sessions, a 3pm PT / 6pm ET and a 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Details & Enrollment: clubartistsway.com

Pricing: $700 | Mood Board subscribers get : $50 off with code MOODBOARD (through Sept 10)

Full and Partial Scholarships Available: Apply here

P.S. you may be able to categorize this as a business write-off or employer coverage as a professional development expense. Check with your employer or tax preparer (if self-employed).

Lastly, The Pink on the River Virtual Auction link is now Live!

Per my last TN Mood Board post , now through September 7 you can bid on items from Sleep Crown, Air Doctor, Oak Essentials, OSEA, and Watch What Happens Live. Virtual services from Allison Bornstein (personal styling session), SWIKE (interior design consult), Shannon Aganza (astrology), Tarot Lori (tarot reading), Amina AlTai (executive coaching), and so many more —all to raise money for The Pink Agenda, which funds leading breast cancer research and care.

Virtual Auction

I’m headed to Chicago this weekend for the event, if you are there, please come say hi!

Thank you for listening and sharing Too Niche?! If you’re feeling the call, it would mean so much if you could leave a quick rating or review on Spotify or Apple as this is very helpful in more people discovering the Too Niche Universe :)

See you next week with a new episode,

Elizabeth