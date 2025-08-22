I’m excited to introduce you this week to Brittany Jackson, a dear friend of mine since 4th grade, corporate lawyer by trade, a two time breast cancer survivor and advocate.

Brittany shares openly about her experience with her diagnosis at age 34, the value that science and research played in her healing, the role creativity played in her recovery and the creation of Pink on the River, an event raising money for breast cancer research organization, The Pink Agenda, that is moving into its 3rd year, happening in Chicago September 7.

I also get into how Taylor Swift just brought podcasting back, my thoughts on the ending of And Just Like That, and this week’s Niche of the Week: a carb-forward Erewhon find I haven’t seen anyone else talk about.

This conversation is near and dear to my heart—thank you for tuning in, and please please check your boobs <3

Episode links + things:

Brittany mentions how she loves her Higher Dose PEMF mat.

Here’s the link to purchase tickets to Pink on the River. And the Lone Star Smokeout Sweepstakes ticket link is here.

For additional Pink on the River information and sponsorship opportunities, email info@thepinkagenda.org.

I’ll share the virtual auction link (ft. items from Sleep Crown, Air Doctor, Allison Bornstein, Amina AlTai, Oak Essestials and so much more) once it goes live in September.

Club Artist’s Way Fall 2025 enrollment goes live on Monday 8/25, more details coming next week!

House Notes: