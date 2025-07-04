Summer 2025 Niche or Sheesh with THNK1994
This week on Too Niche?, I’m joined by my favorite pop culture historians, Matt Harkins and Viviana Olen, of THNK1994 for a full-culture sweep of Summer 2025. We’re rating the niche (and sheesh) of what’s been floating through our For You Pages—from And Just Like That hot takes and the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy styling crimes to Toner Wars on skinTok and the carb drama of baguette-gate at Tracy Anderson.
Also discussed:
– Real Housewives IRL run-ins (hi Phaedra, hi Kenya)
– The frozen yogurt renaissance
– Pajama line price discourse
– Their upcoming Gallery Girls live reading in NYC, July 10
Here are links + notes to what was mentioned in this episode:
Housewives pointing fingers at things - artwork by Laura Collins
Are you a Charlotte? podcast
TikTok Toner Wars major players: @cristina.noh, @ashleysmixon, @angellinajarboe
What I’m double cleansing with:
1st wash: Osea Ocean Wave Cleanser )
2nd (60 second wash): Odacite Calm Cream Cleanser, Oak Essentials Nourishing Cleansing Milk, or La Roche Posay Gentle Cleanser
I forgot her name when we were recording but the facialist I went to was Joomee Song (incredible)
Gentle toner I like: This one from Paulas Choice
Thermal water spray: I like this one and this one
THNK1994’s Gallery Girls Live reading in NYC - July 10 | tickets here + donate to Callen Lorde for your chance to win this piece by Laura Collins | details and raffle entry instructions here
Melrose restaurant I mentioned is Olivetta, and Jessica Biel’s former restaurant in that same space was called Au Fudge
If you liked this episode, might I suggest listening to last Summer’s Niche Things w/ THNK1994 conversation.
Thank you so much for reading/listening—truly, it means a lot that you’re here. If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked this post.
Have niche or sheesh findings of your own? Drop them in the comments or send a DM. You can find me over on Instagram at @elizabethkott and I’ve recently reactivated the podcast’s TikTok, @this_is_tooniche.
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Wishing you a wonderful holiday weekend!