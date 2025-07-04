Happy 4th of July! Art by Laura Collins

This week on Too Niche?, I’m joined by my favorite pop culture historians, Matt Harkins and Viviana Olen, of THNK1994 for a full-culture sweep of Summer 2025. We’re rating the niche (and sheesh) of what’s been floating through our For You Pages—from And Just Like That hot takes and the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy styling crimes to Toner Wars on skinTok and the carb drama of baguette-gate at Tracy Anderson.

Also discussed:

– Real Housewives IRL run-ins (hi Phaedra, hi Kenya)

– The frozen yogurt renaissance

– Pajama line price discourse

– Their upcoming Gallery Girls live reading in NYC, July 10

Here are links + notes to what was mentioned in this episode:

THNK 1994

Housewives pointing fingers at things - artwork by Laura Collins

Mary Kate and Ash Tray

Hot Fellas Merch

Ashtrays by THNK1994

Are you a Charlotte? podcast

Daphne

Donni

Viviana with Kenya Moore at the pizza shop | Me with Phaedra Parks in the lobby of The London

TikTok Toner Wars major players: @cristina.noh, @ashleysmixon, @angellinajarboe

What I’m double cleansing with:

Dr. Diamond Metacine

I forgot her name when we were recording but the facialist I went to was Joomee Song (incredible)

Gentle toner I like: This one from Paulas Choice

Thermal water spray: I like this one and this one

THNK1994’s Gallery Girls Live reading in NYC - July 10 | tickets here + donate to Callen Lorde for your chance to win this piece by Laura Collins | details and raffle entry instructions here

Jennifer Lopez's restaurant Madre's circa 2002 interiors by Rachel Ashwell (pics via Getty Images)

Melrose restaurant I mentioned is Olivetta, and Jessica Biel’s former restaurant in that same space was called Au Fudge

If you liked this episode, might I suggest listening to last Summer’s Niche Things w/ THNK1994 conversation.

Thank you so much for reading/listening—truly, it means a lot that you’re here. If you’re enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board, I’d love it if you liked this post.

Have niche or sheesh findings of your own? Drop them in the comments or send a DM. You can find me over on Instagram at @elizabethkott and I’ve recently reactivated the podcast’s TikTok, @this_is_tooniche.

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Wishing you a wonderful holiday weekend!