Q2 Obsessions & Recs Haul
Just a few things that I'm into from this quarter
As we close out Q2 I thought I’d come forth with a good old fashioned recommendations haul. A short and sweet little listen on what I’ve purchased, watched, and enjoyed over this past quarter that felt worthy of mentioning in your ears. I thought of six more things as soon as I ended the recording, but such is the creative process I suppose.
For what was mentioned in this haul, please see below list and links.
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Collection (and a link for $20 off )
Loewe Scent of Marihuana Room Spray (loved this so much I felt compelled to post this review) and of course an honorable mention to the Loewe Tomato Leaves Scent
Persons of Interest: Shower Mist , ‘Calm the Fuck Down’ Incense, Fragrance Discovery Kit
Simple Modern Stanley Cup dupe *thought the branding said SLM, so I said the brand was ‘slim’ on the mic but I now see it is S/M for Simple Modern
Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick
Hourglass Foundation Brush
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
AirDoctor - the ‘AD3500’ model
AquaTru - the carafe
BodyBio: E-Lyte
Osea Undaria Body Oil
TTPD (Violin Version) by Ana Done
TTPD (Piano Version) by Minnz Piano
Davidji Meditations
and here’s me ⤵️:
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If you liked this episode, might I suggest these hauls:
Q4 Obsessions and Recs (2023)
*Mini Theory: If a product is available in multiple sizes, it is likely to be a great product.
Some of these links are affiliate links, meaning, should you decide to spend, I may earn a small commission. Thank you for your support!