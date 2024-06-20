As we close out Q2 I thought I’d come forth with a good old fashioned recommendations haul. A short and sweet little listen on what I’ve purchased, watched, and enjoyed over this past quarter that felt worthy of mentioning in your ears. I thought of six more things as soon as I ended the recording, but such is the creative process I suppose.

For what was mentioned in this haul, please see below list and links.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Collection (and a link for $20 off )

Loewe Scent of Marihuana Room Spray (loved this so much I felt compelled to post this review) and of course an honorable mention to the Loewe Tomato Leaves Scent

Persons of Interest Shower Mist

Persons of Interest: Shower Mist , ‘Calm the Fuck Down’ Incense, Fragrance Discovery Kit

Simple Modern Stanley Cup dupe *thought the branding said SLM, so I said the brand was ‘slim’ on the mic but I now see it is S/M for Simple Modern

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick

Hourglass Foundation Brush

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

AirDoctor - the ‘AD3500’ model

AquaTru - the carafe

BodyBio E-Lyte…mini theory* strikes again

BodyBio: E-Lyte

Osea Undaria Body Oil

Once Upon a Time In Nashville

TTPD (Violin Version) by Ana Done

TTPD (Piano Version) by Minnz Piano

Davidji Meditations

and here’s me ⤵️:

@chabellllllllll#erastour #smallestmanwhoeverlivedtaylorswift @swiftie13forever Tiktok failed to load.



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If you liked this episode, might I suggest these hauls:

Scams

Tortured Poets Department

Q4 Obsessions and Recs (2023)

Careers

*Mini Theory: If a product is available in multiple sizes, it is likely to be a great product.

Some of these links are affiliate links, meaning, should you decide to spend, I may earn a small commission. Thank you for your support!

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