Thank you for supporting Too Niche🙏

I am currently on a new episode hiatus (and enjoying being a newlywed!). New hauls will be back in time for the holidays.

If you miss me as much as I miss you, I invite you to join my November 2nd Workshop, where I share my favorite method for setting intentions and goals, sign up for the next webinar, here - I’m offering $40 early bird pricing until October 20.

In the meantime, here is a roundup of all my promo codes for Q4:

Oak Essentials (no code, just this link) for 15% off

Leune Lab Edibles code: NICHE for 15% off

BodyBio code NICHE15 for 15% off

Lume Box code: elizabethkott for $260 off

Juna code: EKOTT for 15% Off

HoldOn Bags code: ESK15 for 15% off

Magic Mind code: TOONICHE20 20% off

Kinfield code: ESK15 for 15% Off

Vio2 Mouth Tape code: NICHE for 10% Off

Max Pope The Edit code: NICHE for 10% off and free shipping

Higher Dose code: NICHE for 15% Off

Ion layer NAD+ code: NICHE for $100 Off

Osea code: NICHE for 10% off

Air Doctor air purifier (discount applied at checkout)

AquaTru Water filtration (discount applied at checkout)

Thanks for being a part of this community, if you have any requests for upcoming hauls, please comment with them below. See you in a few weeks!