As a habitual renter (and devoted Bravo viewer) I feel incredibly equipped for this week’s discussion focusing on the iconic lodgings of Real Housewives.

Joining me for said deep dive, is interior design trend whisperer, Sarah Weichel, founder of Los Angeles based design firm, Swike Design.

As a companion to this week’s haul, below please find visuals and links to aid you in your own quest to define who reigns supreme as the Housewife with the best house.

Sonja Morgan - Upper EastSide Townhouse

Details on the Townhouse Sale

Too Niche Effect ! in the process of doing this haul, Sonja Morgan announced her Furniture Sale

Here’s a closer visual regarding the parking garage adjacency of the townhouse:

Dorit Kemsley - Encino house:

Here is Dorit herself providing us with a tour

Mary Crosby- Salt Lake City Home

Thank you to TikTok creator TommyHuerter who really got off his ass when it comes to Housewives house research, a great place to start is his analysis of Mary’s Home

Heather Dubrow- “Dubrow Chateau”

Bethenny Frankel- Real Estate Portfolio

Thankful for this video of Bethenny explaining the concept of Real Estate as an investment to all us plebs

Lisa Rinna - Beverly Hills Home

Apparently Rinna’s house was in shambles?

Erika Jayne Pasadena Home

Let this TikTok creator take you on a tour

Carol Radziwill- Manhattan Apartment

Soho Loft in AD

Is the bed giving North West’s room Y/N?

Full AD tour:

Kathy Hilton -House @ xmas

Arch Digest article

Here’s the AD tour:

Kyle Richards - Bel Air home / Encino mansion

LVP - Villa Rosa

Need more than this singular Villa Rosa image? Fret not! The property has its own website

Dorinda Medley - “Blue Stone manor”

For those who have an hour to spare:

BONUS: a Jenna Lyons bathroom tour over on Eyeswoon . We’ll end today on a high note with a photo of her custom vanity:

*images sourced from Bravotv.com, AD, and Google

Thank you so much for being here! I invite you to share your thoughts in the comments, and please lend your vote on this important topic: