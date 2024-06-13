Real Housewives Houses Haul
Guest Hauler: Sarah Weichel of Swike Design
As a habitual renter (and devoted Bravo viewer) I feel incredibly equipped for this week’s discussion focusing on the iconic lodgings of Real Housewives.
Joining me for said deep dive, is interior design trend whisperer, Sarah Weichel, founder of Los Angeles based design firm, Swike Design.
As a companion to this week’s haul, below please find visuals and links to aid you in your own quest to define who reigns supreme as the Housewife with the best house.
Sonja Morgan - Upper EastSide Townhouse
Details on the Townhouse Sale
Too Niche Effect ! in the process of doing this haul, Sonja Morgan announced her Furniture Sale
Here’s a closer visual regarding the parking garage adjacency of the townhouse:
Dorit Kemsley - Encino house:
Here is Dorit herself providing us with a tour
Mary Crosby- Salt Lake City Home
Thank you to TikTok creator TommyHuerter who really got off his ass when it comes to Housewives house research, a great place to start is his analysis of Mary’s Home
Heather Dubrow- “Dubrow Chateau”
House photos via The Daily Mail
Too Niche essential viewing: The Entry & Etched window episode:
Bethenny Frankel- Real Estate Portfolio
Thankful for this video of Bethenny explaining the concept of Real Estate as an investment to all us plebs
Lisa Rinna - Beverly Hills Home
Apparently Rinna’s house was in shambles?
Erika Jayne Pasadena Home
Let this TikTok creator take you on a tour
Carol Radziwill- Manhattan Apartment
Soho Loft in AD
Is the bed giving North West’s room Y/N?
Full AD tour:
Kathy Hilton -House @ xmas
Here’s the AD tour:
Kyle Richards - Bel Air home / Encino mansion
Pics of the Bel Air Ranch Style home aka what Jessica Chastain and Sutton Stracke have in common as renters
More on the Bel Air Home’s influencer Reno drama
Too Niche Effect ! Kyle’s Aspen home up for sale
LVP - Villa Rosa
Need more than this singular Villa Rosa image? Fret not! The property has its own website
Dorinda Medley - “Blue Stone manor”
Designer, Marshall Watson
Bluestone Manor in AD
For those who have an hour to spare:
BONUS: a Jenna Lyons bathroom tour over on Eyeswoon . We’ll end today on a high note with a photo of her custom vanity:
*images sourced from Bravotv.com, AD, and Google
Thank you so much for being here! I invite you to share your thoughts in the comments, and please lend your vote on this important topic:
Rinna’s kitchen was always a nightmare hell place. I was shocked to see the rest of her house was like fine lol.
also OBSESSED w the Substack. all I want to do is listen to ppl talk about things while I get to follow along. elizabeth you have this down, it’s perfect.
Intel on yard aversions from an NYC listener! Some people don't want to have a true *yard* (like grass growing out of the earth type yard, mostly a thing you'd see in BK/Queens) because rats can (will?) dig holes and post up there permanently. Sonja's townhouse garden is paved with some lovely flagstone, so while *I* might decide to dig a hole and move in there, rodents not likely.