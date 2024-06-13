Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Savanna Messier's avatar
Savanna Messier
Jun 14, 2024

Rinna’s kitchen was always a nightmare hell place. I was shocked to see the rest of her house was like fine lol.

also OBSESSED w the Substack. all I want to do is listen to ppl talk about things while I get to follow along. elizabeth you have this down, it’s perfect.

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Laura B.'s avatar
Laura B.
Jun 13, 2024

Intel on yard aversions from an NYC listener! Some people don't want to have a true *yard* (like grass growing out of the earth type yard, mostly a thing you'd see in BK/Queens) because rats can (will?) dig holes and post up there permanently. Sonja's townhouse garden is paved with some lovely flagstone, so while *I* might decide to dig a hole and move in there, rodents not likely.

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