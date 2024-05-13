This episode came out peak Sephora Sale, but the recs remain whether it’s VIB Rouge time or not. Also, I included some drugstore favorites and some do not buys in an attempt to switch it up a bit. - see all the links below.

Mentioned in this Haul:

Sephora Favorites Mini Candles

Saie Skin Tint

Saie Glowy Super Gel

Saie Slip Tint Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury brown mascara

Saie Brown Mascara

Ilia Clean Mascara

Yves Saint Laurent Brown Mascara

Clinique Brown Mascara

Hourglass lip plump gloss

YSL Loveshine Lip Oil

Saie Glossybounce Lip Gloss Oil

Ilia Clear Eyebrow Gel

Ilia The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Shadow in Warm Nude

Charlotte Tilbury Cream Shadow

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder pink

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder

Westmen Atelier cream contour stick (mini) in Biscuit

Merit Bronze Balm Stick in Clay

Nudestix Matte Cream Bronzer in Sunkissed

Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil

The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer

The Nue Co Barrier Culture Cleanser

Hourglass Ambient Glow Foundation Brush

Drugstore

Covergirl Lash Blast- Brown

e.l.f. halo glow liquid filter

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer Eraser

e.l.f. ultimate blending brush

—

sheesh’s (don’t buys):

Merit foundation stick broke instantly

Refy brow was a miss - clumpy and flaked

Nude stix highlighter too sticky

Charlotte tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder- not a great color match/ only 4