Sephora Haul
From the archives- here is everything mentioned in Episode 67 of Too Niche.
This episode came out peak Sephora Sale, but the recs remain whether it’s VIB Rouge time or not. Also, I included some drugstore favorites and some do not buys in an attempt to switch it up a bit. - see all the links below.
Mentioned in this Haul:
Sephora Favorites Mini Candles
Saie Glowy Super Gel
Saie Slip Tint Concealer
Charlotte Tilbury brown mascara
Saie Brown Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent Brown Mascara
Saie Glossybounce Lip Gloss Oil
Ilia Clear Eyebrow Gel
Ilia The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Shadow in Warm Nude
Charlotte Tilbury Cream Shadow
Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder pink
Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder
Westmen Atelier cream contour stick (mini) in Biscuit
Merit Bronze Balm Stick in Clay
Nudestix Matte Cream Bronzer in Sunkissed
Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil
The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer
The Nue Co Barrier Culture Cleanser
Hourglass Ambient Glow Foundation Brush
Drugstore
e.l.f. halo glow liquid filter
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer Eraser
e.l.f. ultimate blending brush
—
sheesh’s (don’t buys):
Merit foundation stick broke instantly
Refy brow was a miss - clumpy and flaked
Nude stix highlighter too sticky
Charlotte tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder- not a great color match/ only 4