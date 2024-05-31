This week it’s literally all happening because Carey O’Donnell and Lara Marie Schoenhals joined me to haul sandwiches from the newly opened Something About Her.

This also marks Lara’s last episode as a full time Too Niche co-host. When we wrapped this haul, I felt a sadness wash over me because she is such a pro and I felt so much ease recording with her on a weekly basis. It has been such a joy to collaborate together and she will be deeply missed. As a listener, I love the familiarity of listening to the same two hosts on a weekly basis, but I’m excited for this new frontier with the show, which will be a mix of shorter solo hauls hosted by me, and the more traditional long form hauls co-piloted by some amazing guest haulers. All this to say, I am grateful you are here and excited to continue to grow the Too Niche Universe with you.

Pics from the haul:

As a sandwich fans, we mentioned some other LA sandwich spots in the episode, here they are:

Mamie

Ghost Sando Shop

Erewhon (I know, but they have a great curry chicken salad sandwich)

Langers

Jersey Mike’s

Notes App haul results:

p.s. Thank you to this haul’s sponsor Max Pope The Edit, use code: NICHE for 10% off and free shipping