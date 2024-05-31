Something About Her Haul
A Too Niche / Sexy Unique Podcast crossover event !
This week it’s literally all happening because Carey O’Donnell and Lara Marie Schoenhals joined me to haul sandwiches from the newly opened Something About Her.
“It was the end of a decade but the start of an age” - Taylor Swift
This also marks Lara’s last episode as a full time Too Niche co-host. When we wrapped this haul, I felt a sadness wash over me because she is such a pro and I felt so much ease recording with her on a weekly basis. It has been such a joy to collaborate together and she will be deeply missed. As a listener, I love the familiarity of listening to the same two hosts on a weekly basis, but I’m excited for this new frontier with the show, which will be a mix of shorter solo hauls hosted by me, and the more traditional long form hauls co-piloted by some amazing guest haulers. All this to say, I am grateful you are here and excited to continue to grow the Too Niche Universe with you.
Pics from the haul:
As a sandwich fans, we mentioned some other LA sandwich spots in the episode, here they are:
Erewhon (I know, but they have a great curry chicken salad sandwich)
Notes App haul results:
p.s. Thank you to this haul’s sponsor Max Pope The Edit, use code: NICHE for 10% off and free shipping