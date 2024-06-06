Summer Accessory Trends Haul
Guest Hauler: Allison Bornstein
Thrilled to be joined this week by one of my favorite minds in fashion, Allison Bornstein, as we haul the top accessory trends of the season. Per our convo, I’ve been trying to figure out what my 3 words are. As I workshop this method, currently they are: Simple, tailored, polished.
And without further ado, here are the links + notes from this week’s episode:
Jade Catta-Preta’s Big Happy Comedy Tour
Allison Bornstein: Instagram / TikTok / Newsletter / Book: Wear It Well
Mentioned in this haul (by category):
Shoes
Flats:
Khaite Marcy Mesh Flats (Allison wore these recording the haul)
Dear Frances Mesh Flats
The Row lucite heel that i once coveted (they came in black too)
Sneakers:
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers- I like these silver Mexico 66’s and these white and black Tokuten’s
Sandal Brands:
Alexander Wang stud slippers circa 15 years ago
Sunglasses
Port Tanger: I love this style, this style and this style
Vehla: I own This style, this style and this style
Belts
Khaite The Benny Studded Leather Belt
Belt Brands:
Massimo Dutti - specifically this cord belt
Heaven Mayhem earrings I returned
Jewelry
Sophie Buhai Egg pendant necklace
Vintage and Antique jewelry sites:
Bagatiba - Onia Chain
Mejuri - flat herringbone chain necklace and here is a version of my diamond bezel necklace
Catbird - chain
Roseark - snake cuff and eagle cuff
Sophie Ratner - engagement ring
Other:
Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge - The Monaco Pant
Leset Yoko Pocket Pant
Thank you for joining the Mood Board!
The $500 dress part of the episode 🙌 Finding shoppable treasures has been so hard lately. Thankful for this list!
Thank you for linking us up! This is so great!