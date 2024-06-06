I snapped this image from Allison’s book, Wear It Well, a Word Wheel for finding your word for her Three Word Method

Thrilled to be joined this week by one of my favorite minds in fashion, Allison Bornstein, as we haul the top accessory trends of the season. Per our convo, I’ve been trying to figure out what my 3 words are. As I workshop this method, currently they are: Simple, tailored, polished.

And without further ado, here are the links + notes from this week’s episode:

Jade Catta-Preta’s Big Happy Comedy Tour

Allison Bornstein: Instagram / TikTok / Newsletter / Book: Wear It Well

Mentioned in this haul (by category):

Shoes

Alaia mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flat via Pinterst

Flats:

Alaia

Khaite Marcy Mesh Flats (Allison wore these recording the haul)

Dear Frances Mesh Flats

The Row lucite heel that i once coveted (they came in black too)

Sneakers:

Onitsuka Tigers

Adidas Sambas

Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers- I like these silver Mexico 66’s and these white and black Tokuten’s

Sandal Brands:

A. Emry

Vagabond

St. Agni

Khaite Studded Wedge

Alexander Wang stud slippers circa 15 years ago

Sunglasses

Port Tanger sunglasses

Port Tanger: I love this style, this style and this style

Vehla: I own This style, this style and this style

Chimi Eyewear

Warby Parker - The Harris

Belts

The Khaite Benny Belt (pic via Khaite.com)

Khaite The Benny Studded Leather Belt

Etsy Khaite Belt Dupe

Belt Brands:

Dehanche

Heaven Mayhem

Anderson’s

Black and Brown

B-Low the Belt

Deborah Drattel

Cos

Massimo Dutti - specifically this cord belt

Heaven Mayhem earrings I returned

Jewelry

YSL Arty Ring coming back around

YSL Arty Ring

Sophie Buhai Egg pendant necklace

Vintage and Antique jewelry sites:

Doyle and Doyle

Turner and Tattler

Bagatiba - Onia Chain

Sophie Buhai

Completedworks

Mejuri - flat herringbone chain necklace and here is a version of my diamond bezel necklace

Catbird - chain

Roseark - snake cuff and eagle cuff

Sophie Ratner - engagement ring

Erede

LIE Studio

Other:

Source Unknown

Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge - The Monaco Pant

Leset Yoko Pocket Pant

Thank you for joining the Mood Board!