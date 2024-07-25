1990’s cover art of The Artist’s Way

Nothing has had a profound impact on me (and my spirit) quite like The Artist’s Way, Julia Cameron’s 1993 book about recovering and discovering the creative self. Too Niche, is a deep divey trend show, that gets to be all over the map when it comes to niche topics, but until this week’s episode, I haven’t spoken at length about one of my favorite niches: the side of me that deeply champions this book.

For the past two and a half years I have led groups of creatives through these chapters, and this past year I launched an advising offering rooted in the teachings of this work, that supports others in achieving their creative goals. It’s wild to think that Too Niche likely wouldn't exist without The Artist’s Way. My willingness to take creative swings, including becoming the solo host of the podcast, and even this Substack, all stem from the influence of this book.

“the morning pages teach logic brain to stand aside and let artist brain play” - Julia Cameron, The Artist’s Way

I love it because, in the world of self betterment that encourages us to look elsewhere for the answers, and often urges us to spend and spend, this work is very much about finding the answer and motivation from within. To get started, you’ll simply need the book, a pen and paper, and perhaps a new art supply to inspire an Artist Date.

Here are some of my tried and true AW recommendations pulled from the haul:

Morning pages notebook of choice: Maruman MNEMOSYNE Notebook 7 mm

Why I love these: My dad’s niche interest is pen collecting. Turns out, a natural byproduct of this hobby is becoming a paper aficionado, he recommended these notes books to me and I have not turned back (I use this size for morning pages, I these larger ones for day to day to-do lists and notes)

My Favorite lined notebooks for morning pages: Maruman MNEMOSYNE Notebook

Pens: Sharpie S gel

Why I love these: Pen to paper glide is a crucial aspect of writing your morning pages, if the glide isn’t right the pages will be a fight (just made that up)

Markers: Pentel Color Pen Set

Why I love these: Nothing like a fresh set of markers to ignite some creativity, the pointed felt tip on these is quite nice for writing or doodling

10 free Artist Date Ideas:

Take yourself on a walk (new route) while listening to one of your all time favorite albums Try a new workout on youtube Make a new recipe Collect images on pinterest and make a mood board* Style yourself: Clean out your closet, and shop your closet for some new looks Take yourself on a browsing date (think: thrift store, clothing store, bookstore) Walk around a new to you neighborhood Write a poem Watch a movie in a genre that you haven't seen before Write letters to friends and mail them

If you are feeling the call to start The Artist’s Way let me know via my DMs, as I’m thinking of opening up a new 12 week AW check-in offering beginning in the Fall.

*If you would like to learn this method, my next Mood Board Workshop is August 4th at 11am PST on Zoom where I teach a fun and practical process for visioning out short and long term goals - more info and sign up here

Thank you to Alma for supporting this week’s haul! Alma helps you find a therapist that fits your needs and takes your insurance, an A+ if you ask me. Check them out at helloalma.com

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