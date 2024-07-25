Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Wendy Lockhart's avatar
Wendy Lockhart
Aug 3, 2024

Thank you for this! I did artist’s way 4 years ago, and it changed my life. But feeling a little stuck and maybe a revisit is needed. I’d be down with a fall group.

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Cameron's avatar
Cameron
Jul 30, 2024

Great episode, and I used Alma today per your recommendation. :)

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