I’ve spent a lot of time covering the niche of beauty lately, and while I love a good rec, I get more lit up when the conversation goes deeper.

In recent episodes, we’ve unpacked influencer fatigue, the current trends that are peasant era indicators, facelift discourse (are you a Madonna or Rosie?), and taken stock of the ever-shifting industry as a whole.

One thing we had yet to explore, (with the exception of the Emily Kirkpatrick coined trend: Fop Boy Summer), is how men are entering the conversation. That’s my b, so we gotta change that. Enter my friend, John Hill, Radio Andy personality and (he will be annoyed that I say this, but…) hot man.

For this month’s Obsessions + Recs, I invited him on the show for a firsthand account of the modern man’s glow-up. We get into his personal experience with hair transplants, veneers, Sculptra, the search for the perfect city-friendly man bag, and his surprisingly excellent starter pack for the makeup-curious man (inspired by my husband asking me about what skin tint John uses). And naturally, we would be remiss not to close things out with the July internet trend du jour: five things that are worth the money.

Mentioned in the episode:

Five things worth the money:

My five things:

John Hill’s five things:

Listen to The John Hill Show on Tuesdays and Andy Cohen Live daily on Radio Andy on SiriusXM 102, and go see his show, Silk and Loose ( 8/13 at Dynasty Typewriter in LA + 8/16 at The Den in Chicago).

ICYMI: I recorded an Emergency Summer Astrology Check-In with Mikey Domitrovich. Nichestas Get 20% off of an Astro-Channeling session with Mikey! Code: NICHE20 at Ediblespirit.com .

Niche Promo Codes

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