The Men's Glow-Up Edit
Hair transplants, the perfect man bag, a makeup starter pack, + 5 things worth the money.
I’ve spent a lot of time covering the niche of beauty lately, and while I love a good rec, I get more lit up when the conversation goes deeper.
In recent episodes, we’ve unpacked influencer fatigue, the current trends that are peasant era indicators, facelift discourse (are you a Madonna or Rosie?), and taken stock of the ever-shifting industry as a whole.
One thing we had yet to explore, (with the exception of the Emily Kirkpatrick coined trend: Fop Boy Summer), is how men are entering the conversation. That’s my b, so we gotta change that. Enter my friend, John Hill, Radio Andy personality and (he will be annoyed that I say this, but…) hot man.
For this month’s Obsessions + Recs, I invited him on the show for a firsthand account of the modern man’s glow-up. We get into his personal experience with hair transplants, veneers, Sculptra, the search for the perfect city-friendly man bag, and his surprisingly excellent starter pack for the makeup-curious man (inspired by my husband asking me about what skin tint John uses). And naturally, we would be remiss not to close things out with the July internet trend du jour: five things that are worth the money.
Mentioned in the episode:
Loewe Soft Calf Leather Cubi Bag
My bag picks for John are: this one from Vestaire Collective, this one, or this one via The RealReal
Club Artist's Way (enrollment opens Aug. 17)
John’s current read: Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint
MAC face and body Sheer Foundation
Red light masking, I use the this one (code: NICHE15 for 15% off)
Rhode Glazing Milk
Jones Road tinted moisturizer (I was wearing their foundation for the recording)
Westman Atelier Contour Stick in Biscuit (I always get the mini one)
Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus
Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Serum
MOB Beauty bronzer
Chillab Lavender matte powder
Ultra Violette Sequin Supreme SPF 50 Skinscreen
YSE Beauty Skin Glow SPF Primer
ProLon fast-mimicking program
BioCharger sessions @ Oxynergy2 in Beverly Hills
Five things worth the money:
My five things:
AquaTru Carafe water purifier
Fancy olive oil (currently using: Erah of Ynez from Bucatini in Echo Park)
Sleep Crown pillow (next drop Tuesday Aug 4)
Donni pointelle cropped pants (mentioned these in my Petite Pants Edit)
Steaks from Snake River Farms
John Hill’s five things:
Our Legacy Trampler shoes
Bed Threads linen bedding
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze mattress
Custom dress shirts by Seize Sur Vingt
Lancaster Sun Beauty Youth Fluid SPF 50
Listen to The John Hill Show on Tuesdays and Andy Cohen Live daily on Radio Andy on SiriusXM 102, and go see his show, Silk and Loose ( 8/13 at Dynasty Typewriter in LA + 8/16 at The Den in Chicago).
ICYMI: I recorded an Emergency Summer Astrology Check-In with Mikey Domitrovich. Nichestas Get 20% off of an Astro-Channeling session with Mikey! Code: NICHE20 at Ediblespirit.com.
Niche Promo Codes
DedCool (new!): Love their Taunt 01 detergent for my towels and sheets. 15% off with code NICHE15 → dedcool.com
AirDoctor air purifiers: Did I mention it is air purifier summer? Save $110 - $300 with my link → airdoctorpro.com
Two Pages Curtains: 25% off with code NICHESHOP25 → twopagescurtains.com
*Enjoying the Too Niche Mood Board? I’d love it if you liked or shared this post. Products mentioned here may include affiliate links, I earn a small commission if you choose to purchase through them. Huge thanks if you do 🖤