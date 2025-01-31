Image via The New York Times

For the third consecutive year, Too Niche dives into The New York Times’ 12 Predictions for Life aka when the culture soothsayers at The NYT give us their trend predictions for the year. Historically, this list leaves me with feelings leaning more sheesh than niche, but nonetheless I look forward to it as a yearly temperature read.

Thanks for Asking’s Nora McInerny joins me for her second time* as guest hauler and we use this list to go off on many a tangent including: Traitors would be better with all Bravo people, Fuck Marry Kill: fast food chains (a major divide on Taco Bell), my current favorite TV station being Bethenny Frankel’s TikTok, Donni Sample Sales, Bricking your phone (use code: NORABRICK for 10% off) and so much more. I thank you so much for listening!!

I’m feeling a major shift coming along for Too Niche and this substack and I’m excited to explore my new ideas that have been brewing. More on this soon. In the meantime, *let’s take a trip back to September 2024, when Too Niche’s Dopamine Menu episode came out. This happened to coincide with my wedding weekend, and my head was overly occupied with nuptial related minutiae so I didn’t post my usual Mood Board linkage for the episode. Dopamine Menus as a trend had been popping up on my algorithm for a moment and then once I saw Goop include it in a write up I decided, we must haul.

Below please find links for most everything Nora and I mentioned in the episode as well as notes on my own personal dopamine menu with the hopes that it may inspire you to craft your own…

Links to things mentioned in this episode:

Nora McInerny | YouTube | Podcast | Instagram | Books | Ted Talk | Substack

How to ADHD: An Insider’s Guide to Working with Your Brain (Not Against It) by Jessica McCabe

Bala Weights for 3 song walk

Bellicon Rebounder

E- Lyte from BodyBio (use code: NICHE15)

Etsy miniature dog felt figurines

Water Color Brush Pens

Water Color Paint Set

My favorite notebooks for Morning Pages

Lego Sets- this is the lovebird Nora talked about

Leune Gummies (use code NICHE for 15% off)

My next Mood Board Workshop on Zoom is this Sunday February 2nd, it is $50 to attend, however if you are based in Los Angeles this month’s session is free for all LA residents (if this is you email: clubartistsway@gmail.com to be added to the list)

My Dopamine Menu:

Appetizers (5-10 min):

3 song walk / 3 song stretch / 3 song bounce

My group chat

Face timing a friend

Fresh sheets

Poker, a main course

Main Courses (45 min- 1hour):

Playing poker with my ladies poker group

Inventing a salad/ dressing recipe

Morning pages

Mood Board Meetups

Original Broadway cast recordings: a chorus line, wicked , rent , Chicago, drowsy chaperone

Turning an idea into a thing

Desserts (indulgences):

A secondary market celebrity sighting

TV rot with a good reality tv rewatch

Sides (Habit stacking)

Walking to pilates

Leune edible and cleaning the house

Everything shower + Blow drying / styling my hair

Thank you to this week’s sponsor MAGIC MIND! Ok so I tried the Sleep one this week and while the taste took some getting used to, I conked right the F out and felt so refreshed the next morning, highly recommend!

Magic Mind | Get 45% off the Magic Mind bundle with with my link: https://magicmind.com/NICHEJAN