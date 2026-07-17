The Petite Pants Edit | vol. 1
An ongoing investigation for those of us on the shorter side
I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but I’m short, 5 ft and 1/4 inch to be exact. My husband and I joke that my first book will be titled: All My Friends Are Tall. So with a lifetime of height not being on my side, buying pants has traditionally been less of a casual errand and more of an ongoing saga. My truth is that a good chunk of my free time is spent perusing for pairs of pants, jeans, comfies, etc etc that might allow me to skip the tailor. (For the record I am highly pro-tailor, but that’s just a topic for a different Mood Board day).
The following is a chronicle of my current top six favorite petite friendly pants.
A few notes on my purchasing philosophy:
Price-per-wear is my main thing, always. So I tend to invest in pants because I wear them often.
At 5 ft, I have had great luck with styles that are meant to be ‘cropped’ or ‘ankle’ as those tend to fit full-length on me, lolz.
I’m thrilled that seemingly now more than ever brands are coming forth with petite styles and different length options, a win for the shorter sect. I have a long list of ones I have tried/ want to try, hits and misses, but today’s edit consists of my favorites that are currently on rotation.
Agolde Low Curve Crop (low rise, wide leg) This baggy style has me feeling Gen Z, in a good, not sad way.
AYR The Culture Jeans (subtle barrel) My jean of the summer, very versatile, can do with flats or a wedge/heel, hits above my hips in the right way, offered in short, regular and long.
Petite On The Loose Pant (barrel leg, light weight material) Great light weight material, really nice alternative to shorts, very flattering and travel well.
DONNI. Cropped Pointelle (cozy, but can wear out of the house) I have these in 4 colors (half acquired from being first in line at the LA sample sale), my go-to WFH pant. + honorable mention to their cropped eco terry track pants.
Agolde Riley Crop (slim fit, high rise) I also have these in black, just a great slim fit pair with a little stretch.
Citizens of Humanity Ayla Cropped Baggy (mid rise, wider leg, great cuffed or with heels) Also come in petite, so flattering my most worn style for the past 2 years.
Some final thoughts:
Two accounts that I really like for petite-specific fashion inspo: Monikh and Chloe Hayward.
The brown shirt in the above pics is the Lauren Cropped Cardigan from Leset. Happy to report they have a many many of this style on The RealReal.
Any favorite pairs of you own? please let me know in the comments!
I know this topic is a bit more niche than usual, if you happen to have a short loved one in your life, please pass this to them :)
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Bless you, always looking for good petite pants!