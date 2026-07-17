I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but I’m short, 5 ft and 1/4 inch to be exact. My husband and I joke that my first book will be titled: All My Friends Are Tall. So with a lifetime of height not being on my side, buying pants has traditionally been less of a casual errand and more of an ongoing saga. My truth is that a good chunk of my free time is spent perusing for pairs of pants, jeans, comfies, etc etc that might allow me to skip the tailor. (For the record I am highly pro-tailor, but that’s just a topic for a different Mood Board day).

The following is a chronicle of my current top six favorite petite friendly pants.

A few notes on my purchasing philosophy:

Price-per-wear is my main thing, always. So I tend to invest in pants because I wear them often.

At 5 ft, I have had great luck with styles that are meant to be ‘cropped’ or ‘ankle’ as those tend to fit full-length on me, lolz.

I’m thrilled that seemingly now more than ever brands are coming forth with petite styles and different length options, a win for the shorter sect. I have a long list of ones I have tried/ want to try, hits and misses, but today’s edit consists of my favorites that are currently on rotation.

Some final thoughts:

Two accounts that I really like for petite-specific fashion inspo: Monikh and Chloe Hayward.

The brown shirt in the above pics is the Lauren Cropped Cardigan from Leset. Happy to report they have a many many of this style on The RealReal.

Any favorite pairs of you own? please let me know in the comments!

I know this topic is a bit more niche than usual, if you happen to have a short loved one in your life, please pass this to them :)

Niche Promo Codes:

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