Hair Products Haul
This week me and Lara Marie Schoenhals hauled our favorite hair products in celebration of our curation on Maxpopetheedit.com.
Check out the Too Niche Edit on Max Pope and get 10% off and free shipping with code: NICHE
Mentioned in this episode:
Iles Formula Conditioner
Iles Formula Shampoo
Iles Formula Finishing Serum
Dp Hue gloss+ medium brown
Dp Hue gloss+ Strawberry
TheraNeem neem shampoo
Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Shampoo
Olaplex Clarifying Shampoo
Olaplex Bond Building Treatment
Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Conditioner
Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color
L’oreal Purple Shampoo Mask
L’oreal 8 Second Treatment
Shark Beauty Flex Styler
TikTok curler (Wavytalk Thermal Brush)
TRESemme heat protectant spray
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Hot Tools 2 inch Barrel Curling Iron
Kitsch Thermal Rollers
Sheila Stotts hair brush
Mason Pearson Blue Bristle Pocket CB4
T3 Compact Professional Hair Dryer
Dom Dom Round Brush
cut + color recs:
Elizabeth:
Cut: Jesse Alexandre @ Andy LeCompte
Color: Bianca Hillier @ Andy LeCompte
Lara:
Cut: Jesse Alexandre @ Andy LeCompte
Color: Jamie Levin @ Mare Salon
If you enjoyed this Haul, check out the following Too Niche Hauls:
Sephora , The Everything Shower, Failed Celebrity Beauty Brands