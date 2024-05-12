Check out the Too Niche Edit on Max Pope and get 10% off and free shipping with code: NICHE

Mentioned in this episode:

The Too Niche Edit

Iles Formula Conditioner

Iles Formula Shampoo

Iles Formula Finishing Serum

Dp Hue gloss+ medium brown

Dp Hue gloss+ Strawberry

Dp Hue glossy glaze

Hary Josh Blow dryer

TheraNeem neem shampoo

Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Shampoo

Olaplex Clarifying Shampoo

Olaplex Bond Building Treatment

Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Conditioner

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

L’oreal Purple Shampoo Mask

L’oreal 8 Second Treatment

Sachajuan Mousse

Shark Beauty Flex Styler

TikTok curler (Wavytalk Thermal Brush)

TRESemme heat protectant spray

Garnier fructis hair spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Hot Tools 2 inch Barrel Curling Iron

Kitsch Thermal Rollers

Sheila Stotts hair brush

Mason Pearson Blue Bristle Pocket CB4

T3 Compact Professional Hair Dryer

Dom Dom Round Brush

cut + color recs:

Elizabeth:

Cut: Jesse Alexandre @ Andy LeCompte

Color: Bianca Hillier @ Andy LeCompte



Lara:

Cut: Jesse Alexandre @ Andy LeCompte

Color: Jamie Levin @ Mare Salon

If you enjoyed this Haul, check out the following Too Niche Hauls:

Sephora , The Everything Shower, Failed Celebrity Beauty Brands