"Cores" Haul
It’s an education as Lara Marie Schoenhals and I haul popular “cores” aka aesthetic cores, which ChatGPT defines as “slang that typically refers to the fundamental themes, visuals, and vibes that define a particular style or trend, often seen in fashion, art, or social media aesthetics”. The more you know!
“Cores” hauled include: Normcore, cottage core, dark academia, light academia, e-girl/ e-boy, vaporware, kawaii, grunge, Y2k baddie, fairy core, cyber punk, coquette core, villain core
Mentioned in the episode:
Irene Skintopia - for a back facial
Corrective Skincare LA - *for acne clearing
Lara’s Miu Miu cord bracelet
Suzie Kondi - for velour and terry pieces
This week’s show sponsors are: Magic Mind and Osea
Magic Mind: get up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code TOONICHE20
Osea - use code NICHE for 10% off your first purchase
*re: corrective skincare, let them know Elizabeth sent you and you will get a discount