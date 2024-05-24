It’s an education as Lara Marie Schoenhals and I haul popular “cores” aka aesthetic cores, which ChatGPT defines as “slang that typically refers to the fundamental themes, visuals, and vibes that define a particular style or trend, often seen in fashion, art, or social media aesthetics”. The more you know!

“Cores” hauled include: Normcore, cottage core, dark academia, light academia, e-girl/ e-boy, vaporware, kawaii, grunge, Y2k baddie, fairy core, cyber punk, coquette core, villain core

Mentioned in the episode:

Heimat Gym

Spa LA

Grown Alchemist @ equinox

Irene Skintopia - for a back facial

Corrective Skincare LA - *for acne clearing

Spring 2024 Miu Miu

Lara’s Miu Miu cord bracelet

Suzie Kondi - for velour and terry pieces

Aesthetics Dictionary

This week’s show sponsors are: Magic Mind and Osea

Magic Mind: get up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code TOONICHE20

Osea - use code NICHE for 10% off your first purchase

*re: corrective skincare, let them know Elizabeth sent you and you will get a discount