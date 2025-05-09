Too Niche? 2.0 + Fragrance University with Sir Candle Man
Welcome to the new Too Niche? Less niche hauling, more conversations with people who’ve found their niche—plus the wisdom (and recs) they have to share.
Who better to join me in ushering in this new era of the show than the Internet’s favorite fragrance head, Sir Candle Man. Aside from all his amazing fragrance recs, we get into the Sir Candle Man origin story, discuss the efficacy of influencer marketing, and I share my candle warmer method ™. Without further ado, here is the episode + notes.
Everything mentioned in the episode:
The scent by which Sir Candle Man was born: Maison Francis Kurkdjian | A17 scented Candle
Favorite Spring/ Summer splurge candle: L'Objet x Ruan Hoffmann | Burning Desire Candle; LAFCO | Midnight Cactus Candle
Favorite tomato scented candle: Flamingo Estate | Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle; Otherland | Tomato Terrazzo (discontinued but found on Poshmark)
My candle warmer edit, inspired by my Holiday Candle episode w/ guest Lauren Lapkus. This is the one I own.
Candle Warmer Method ™: get about 5-8 warmer uses from the candle, then discard 3/4 of the melted wax, get another month or so of warmer burns, until the fragrance is noticeably muted, then switch the candle to a flame burn.
Best Under $50 candle: Boy Smells | Hinoki Fantôme
Best Under $30 candle: P.F. Candle Co | Piñon Standard Candle ; also their Piñon Reed Diffuser
Most under rated candle brand: LAFCO and favorite candle select is: Feu de Bois
Sleep Crown for a luxury over the head pillow experience
Top 3 Scents for Spring:
Guerlain | L'Art et la Matiere Peche Mirage
VALENTINO | Private Talk
Perfumed Court for decanted scents
Scent when you want to feel rich: AMOUAGE | Guidance
Candle when you want to feel rich: Petit Ermitage | Black Magic Candle; L'Objet | #69 Oh Mon Dieu Candle; Nopalera | Tepoztlán Candle
Most pleasantly surprising scent: GUERLAIN | Shalimar
Hand soap: Oribe | Desertland Replenishing Body Wash
Home cleaning: HOMECOURT | Cece Surface Cleaner; they also just launched Laundry Concentrate
Best celebrity fragrances: Billie Eilish | Eilish ; Beyoncé Parfums | CÉ LUMIÈRE
The scent I (over)wore to death: BYREDO | Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
Sir Candle Man's Fragrance survival kit:
SHOYEIDO | Premium Japanese Incense Sticks
AMOUAGE | Guidance
Huron | Cypress + Vetiver body wash (linking scent b/c I couldn’t find the body wash)
LOEWE | Beetroot Room Spray
Some current fragrance recommendations of my own:
As mentioned in the convo, something I purchased last year that remains a favorite is the Marihauna Home Fragrance by Loewe.
The scent I have been wearing a lot this year is Cuir Rose from Oak Essentials, would classify more as a wintery rose scent.
Forgot to mention this before, but the scent I wore on my wedding was Invisible Woods by Future Society.
I recently happened upon MAISON D'ETTO, when they sent me their Discovery Set, thrilling for someone like myself who is a fan of minis — it’s an amazing introduction to the brand for under $100.
The stand out Maison D’etto fragrance for me is Karat EG, this scent is unreal, “earthy patchouli, lily of the valley, hints of amber and freshly budding rose nectar” says the site.
As part of an upcoming partnership with U Beauty, they sent me their eye cream (which is A+), along with a fragrance sample for their scent PROEM, which had notes of rose, magnolia, tart rhubarb, lychee, vetiver, and peppercorn. For my fellow mini queens, it comes in a 10ml and is available in my flagship shop and currently 20% off.
As a long time fan of the Zum laundry soap in frankincense and myrh, I must share that they also make an all purpose cleaner in the same scent (hoping it restocks soon).
Follow today’s guest, Sir Candle Man on Instagram, TikTok, and right here on Substack.
House Notes:
My Summer Mood Board Workshop is Sunday, June 1 at 12pm PST on Zoom, reserve your spot here.
Thank you to this episode’s sponsor, Osea. Their latest product is an oil cleanser/ makeup remover and it is a bonafide A+. Use code: NICHE for 10% off at OSEAMalibu.com.
I’m co-hosting Amina AlTai’s LA launch for her book, The Ambition Trap, June 4 at 6:30pm at Unplug Meditation in West Hollywood, join us!
Please pardon the slight mic issue in this week’s episode :/
The last day to sign up for the spring/summer session of Club Artist’s Way is May 13. Use code NICHE for $75 off and read our FAQ’s here.
Until next time, stay niche,
xElizabeth
* As always, I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.
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Love the new era!
My revisit of Lara’s old Hauling Ass podcasts timed up perfectly with this! 🤗🕯️