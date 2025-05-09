Welcome to the new Too Niche? Less niche hauling, more conversations with people who’ve found their niche—plus the wisdom (and recs) they have to share.

01. oribe | 02. l’object | 03. homecourt | 04. maison d’etto | 05. amouage | 06. loewe

Who better to join me in ushering in this new era of the show than the Internet’s favorite fragrance head, Sir Candle Man. Aside from all his amazing fragrance recs, we get into the Sir Candle Man origin story, discuss the efficacy of influencer marketing, and I share my candle warmer method ™. Without further ado, here is the episode + notes.

Everything mentioned in the episode:

The scent by which Sir Candle Man was born: Maison Francis Kurkdjian | A17 scented Candle

Favorite Spring/ Summer splurge candle: L'Objet x Ruan Hoffmann | Burning Desire Candle; LAFCO | Midnight Cactus Candle

Favorite tomato scented candle: Flamingo Estate | Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle; Otherland | Tomato Terrazzo (discontinued but found on Poshmark)

My candle warmer edit, inspired by my Holiday Candle episode w/ guest Lauren Lapkus. This is the one I own.

Candle Warmer Method ™: get about 5-8 warmer uses from the candle, then discard 3/4 of the melted wax, get another month or so of warmer burns, until the fragrance is noticeably muted, then switch the candle to a flame burn.

Best Under $50 candle: Boy Smells | Hinoki Fantôme

Best Under $30 candle: P.F. Candle Co | Piñon Standard Candle ; also their Piñon Reed Diffuser

Most under rated candle brand: LAFCO and favorite candle select is: Feu de Bois

Sleep Crown for a luxury over the head pillow experience

Some selects from my Candle Warmer Edit

Top 3 Scents for Spring:

Perfumed Court for decanted scents

Scent when you want to feel rich: AMOUAGE | Guidance

Candle when you want to feel rich: Petit Ermitage | Black Magic Candle; L'Objet | #69 Oh Mon Dieu Candle; Nopalera | Tepoztlán Candle

Most pleasantly surprising scent: GUERLAIN | Shalimar

Hand soap: Oribe | Desertland Replenishing Body Wash

Home cleaning: HOMECOURT | Cece Surface Cleaner; they also just launched Laundry Concentrate

Best celebrity fragrances: Billie Eilish | Eilish ; Beyoncé Parfums | CÉ LUMIÈRE

The scent I (over)wore to death: BYREDO | Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

Sir Candle Man's Fragrance survival kit:

A depiction of me typing out this portion of the post (image via Pinterest)

Some current fragrance recommendations of my own:

Follow today’s guest, Sir Candle Man on Instagram, TikTok, and right here on Substack.

House Notes:

Until next time, stay niche,

xElizabeth

* As always, I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.