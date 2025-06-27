pics courtesy of my iPhone 12 mini

I’ve been meaning to do this little guide for a while. I spent my 40th birthday in Santa Fe—alongside my dad’s 80th and my husband’s 37th—and it truly is one of the most magical cities in the U.S. An interesting fact I learned is that Sante Fe is the second-largest art market in the U.S. (after NYC), which you can feel everywhere—from the hundreds of galleries lining Canyon Road to the delicious cuisine and inspiring interiors. I wanted to share my favorite spots from the trip because not one, but two people asked for my recs. So, here we go!

A few things to note about Sante Fe before you go:

Getting there: If you can, fly directly into Santa Fe—it’s a tiny, charming airport just 15 minutes from downtown. Alternatively, you can fly into Albuquerque, which is 60 miles from Sante Fe.

Car rental: It is very walkable, so not necessary unless you plan to travel outside of the city

Dog friendly? Yes

Hotel: Inn of the Anasazi

File this under the ‘splurge, but worth it’ category. The rooms are gorgeous and it's a stone's throw from the city square (Sante Fe Plaza). They also have a hotel car that will drive you to and from the restaurants in town and to the Ten Thousand Waves Spa.

Spa: Ten Thousand Waves

This is such a special place. I’ll share my take on planning a visit because I couldn’t really find much info online. I highly recommend booking a hot tub suite for a group. If you're solo or with someone else, book the reserved community soaking. I would do the later in the day option vs the morning option so that you can catch the sunset. Afterwards, grab dinner next door at Izanami. I also did a solo day here and got a Japanese Massage Facial—as a bonus, you get access to the Grand Bath with the purchase of any service.

Shiprock | Sun Country Traders | Seret & Sons | Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery

Shopping: I did a lot of browsing and very little buying. Here are the top shops that caught my eye.

Shiprock Sante Fe: Discovered this one via Goop, and it happened to be across the street from the Inn of the Anasazi, incredible curation of rugs and jewelry.

Sun Country Traders: Had the most unique offerings of jewelry I bought a pair of earrings, pictured above.

Seret & Sons: Owned by the people who own the Inn at the Five Graces, a very cool interior store to look around in (no photos allowed

The Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery: THE spot for Native American Pottery

P.s. Don’t skip the local artisans selling in the Plaza

Sculpture Garden in the Nedra Matteucci Galleries

Gallery: Nedra Matteucci Galleries. I visited Sante Fe with my parents many times as a kid and this was the gallery that always stood out in my memory. It is a house with many art-filled rooms and a gorgeous garden filled with pottery and sculptures. Feels like a museum and garden walk all in one—located just a few blocks from the entrance to Canyon Road.

Some favorites from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

Museum: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

A must…and very popular! I advise reserving a spot ahead of time. On my next trip, I want to visit her home studio in Abiquiú, NM.

The most perfect birthday lunch grilled steak plate at Cafe Pasquale’s

Food: It is hard to find a bad meal in this city but the thing that really speaks to me about Sante Fe cuisine is that more often than not, something comes with a side of tortilla, and I love a build your own situation—so this is ideal. Also extremely important note: ordering something “Christmas” means with red and green salsa, know that.

Lunch: Cafe Pasquale’s

An incredibly popular spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner. I had the best birthday lunch here.

Dinner: Sazon

Sazon stood out as my favorite of the trip. The meal starts with a mole tasting served with tortillas, then you can pick a mole to add to your protein for your entree. Loved!

Our ghost tour guide in front of the St. Francis Cathedral

To Do: US Ghost Adventures Walking Ghost Tour

For my husband's birthday, I booked us this walking ghost tour that started in The Plaza. It was really more of a history tour of the city but with a spooky twist. We learned so much about Sante Fe’s rich past, got to tour some popular sites, and hear some ghost stories. A+.

To Do (if you have a car): Bandolier National Monument

Go here for some nature and a history lesson. Showcasing the history of the Ancestral Pueblo people, the monument has cement paved trails for easy walking and navigation, not to mention the absolutely stunning scenery.

Many thanks to this person for the nudge to pull this post out of drafts

This one sat in drafts for a while, so I’m extra thankful for the push to share it. I had so much fun putting it together—already plotting the next one, stay tuned.