Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stanhope's avatar
Stanhope
Sep 16, 2025

a few recs from me

High Noon General Store has lots of cool stuff with younger demo vibes https://www.highnoongeneralstore.com/

Rye and Radish farm inspired elevated dining spot has got a bourbon theme running through. I’m not a bourbon girlie and thought that rye was in reference to the beloved grain lol. Delicious, don't worry about the theme.

https://radishandrye.com/

The Brakeroom has a huge patio with twinkly lit trees full of locals young and old. The bar itself is a gorgeous old cabin where railroad brakemen used to sleep, gave me London pub feels. Felt like a hidden gem free of tourists

https://santafebrewing.com/taproom/the-brakeroom/

The Hotel Santa Fe Hacienda was great! Top locals tip - look for off season deals

https://hotelsantafe.com/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Stanhope's avatar
Stanhope
Sep 11, 2025

Elizabeth your guide made my trip in August! I have a few new recommendations if ya like.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Kott · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture