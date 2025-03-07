The first episode of Too Niche? A Wedding Guide has officially gone live. I want to start by acknowledging that, while I see the traditional wedding industry as one of modern society’s greatest scams, I also believe weddings are a very special life moment—worthy of being celebrated with gusto. With that in mind, I'm dedicating the next few episodes of Too Niche? to all things wedding, while infusing my own experience as a recent 39-year-old blushing bride.

If you think about it, nothing is more niche than a wedding—because honestly, who cares about this topic unless you’re in fact…planning a wedding. So, I present to you the inaugural installment of this mini-series focusing on Wedding Beauty.

In this episode, I get into the pre-wedding treatments I explored (aka everything I had injected into my face) and chat with celebrity makeup artist, Afton Williams, who did my wedding makeup. In our convo—which is chocked full of recs—she gives incredible expert intel on what she uses on her clients. All of the products mentioned are linked below.

Notes on this episode:

Contrapposto pic via WWD

Aesthetic Dermatology | Casey Welk at Contrapposto

Brief recap of what I had done:

Botox in neck, jaw, brow, trap, and dao (the muscle that pulls at the corners of the mouth)

1/4 syringe of lip filler x 2

PRF treatment

Skinvive injection under eyes

Hypochlorous Acid | Clearstem All Day Spray (this has saved my eyes dermatitis over the past year)

Lymphatic drainage facial (+ belly massage add on)| Kosha Spa (also mentioned in my Hot Girl LA Guide)

Afton’s beauty Holy Grails + more:

Mediheal | Hyaluronate Watermide Essential Mask

Mediheal | Collagen Essential Mask

Dr. Jart+ | Soothing Hydra Solution™ PRO Face Mask

Caudalie | Vinoperfect Dark Spot Serum

NuFace | Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device

Le Mieux | TGF-B Eye Firming Mask

RMS Beauty | Magic Luminizer

Hourglass | Mini Ambient® Lighting Powder

HausLabs | Glassy Balm Highlighter Stick (have yet to try but we are both intrigued)

BK Beauty | Nikki La Rose Pro Artist Brush Set (while I’m not in a place of needing a full set this brush is on my wish list)

PATRICK TA | Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette

MAKEUP BY MARIO | Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: The Original

ONE/SIZE | On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

Caudalie | Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist

D’alba | Truffle Spray Serum

MAKEUP BY MARIO | SurrealSkin™ 16HR Soft Setting Spray

Fellow Pump heads will appreciate this montage via Afton’s instagram Sept 2024

Thrive Causemetics® | Liquid Lash™ Extensions Mascara, Crystal (Brown Black)

Clé de Peau Beauté | Perfect Lash Mascara

IT COSMETICS | Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

Hourglass | Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer

HUDA BEAUTY | #FauxFilter Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector, Pink Pomelo

Givenchy | Prisme Libre Illuminating & Color Correcting Loose Powder, Voile Ros

By Terry | Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder Palette, 10G

MAKEUP BY MARIO | SurrealSkin™ Talc-Free Soft Blur Setting Powder, Fair Pink

MAKE UP FOR EVER | Artist Color Pencil Extreme Waterproof Lip Liner, Anywhere Caffeine

Revlon | ColorStay Lip Liner with Built in Sharpener

BAEBROW | HOLD UP! Brow Styling Wax, Clear

Chella | Eyebrow Pencil

Westman Atelier | Face Trace Contour Stick, Biscuit

MAKEUP BY MARIO | SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer®

PATRICK TA | Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

The Hair Shop | Hair Extensions ( skinny clip ins)

Hair | Cut: Jesse Alexandre; Color: Bianca Hillier at Andy LeCompte Salon

We didn’t cover this in the episode but Afton used Westmore Beauty | Body Coverage Perfecter as body makeup for my wedding party, feels worth mentioning

Next Mood Board Session March 30 | sign up + details here

* I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.

Speaking of sales…I am running a new sale on my Flagship Shop—a special little place where I get to curate my favorite offerings from independently owned brands. I am partnering with Baloo Living, offering 15% off March 8th-15th. As I’ve mentioned many times on the podcast, their 12 lb weighted throw is one of my sleep musts. I love that it goes in the washer AND dryer—they even offer duvet cover options for them (I have this linen one). They also make amazing bedding and a weighted sleep stone mask that’s an A+.

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Sakara: Get 20% off your first order at Sakara.com with code NICHESAKARA

Higher Dose: Get 15% off your order at HigerDose.com with code NICHE15

Trashie Take Back Bags: Get 10% off your take back bag order at Trashie.io with code NICHE10

If you enjoyed this episode please consider leaving a review on Apple Podcasts :)

And if you have any specific wedding questions, I’d love to cover them in a future episode, drop them below or DM me